Study claims Wakefield is one of the worst cities for British foodies

CIA Landlord has ranked Wakefield 60th of 64 cities in the UK based the number of restaurants per capita, the percentage of vegan restaurants, the average price and how many Michelin star eateries each city has to create this list.

Each is given a score out of ten for how they performed against other cities in these metrics, and we have determined the averages to provide an overall ranking of the top restaurant hotspots.

But Wakefield's rating will come as a surprise to a lot of people in the city who have become used to the impressing food now on offer.

Stock image

These are the 14 best restaurants in Wakefield, according to your TripAdvisor reviewsSalford, Manchester and Sunderland are all major cities that ranked in the bottom 10 of the restaurant hotspot study. However, the worst ranking city was Armagh in Northern Ireland. It had the highest average price for a meal, no Michelin star restaurants and scored low in terms of vegan choice and establishments per capita.

Despite often being cited as one of the top foodie cities in the UK, Manchester scored low because of its poor vegan choice and high average price. The aforementioned Sunderland and Salford both appeared at the bottom due, in part, to their lack of restaurants per capita.

The research found that the UK’s restaurant hotspot is not London, as many would expect, but the Somerset based city of Wells.

Wells scored perfect 10s for the number of restaurants per capita with 12 restaurants for every 1,000 people. Furthermore, it ranked highly for vegan options with 44% of the hospitality sector catering for people with a plant-based diet. Compared to international cities, the city’s overall score of 6.1 means Wells has a greater food culture than metropolitans like Berlin (which scored 5.5/10), Amsterdam (which scored 5.8/10) and Prague (which scored 5.9/10).