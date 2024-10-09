Tileyard North: Brand new cafe and live events venue opens up inside Wakefield hotspot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a successful launch event with residents and partners, Tileyard North has officially opened its newest venue onsite, Vinyl Café North – a cafe and events space set to become a vibrant spot for the local community.

Open weekdays from 8am to 3pm, Vinyl Café North is a laid-back, brunch-style cafe which aims to offer the perfect place to work, meet, and enjoy delicious food.

The cafe is designed to serve both a quick bite for those on the go, as well as a relaxing space for longer catch-ups.

The cafe will sell a variety of food including avocado on toast, steak and eggs and a caprese wrap – with coffee produced by local roastery, Recent Beans

The Vinyl Café has officially opened up in Tileyard North.

With a licensed bar twist, they will also serve up a variety of drinks and extend their hours for special events throughout the week including Lo-Fi music nights, comedy evenings, record launches, and intimate live gigs.

To kick things off, Leeds-based indie-folk-pop band, The Dunwells will be headlining the first-ever live gig on October 27.

Tileyard North’s chief operating officer, Daniel Mottram, said: “We're thrilled with the success of the launch event and the amazing response from our residents and partners.

"We hope to make Vinyl Cafe North a space that’s casual, welcoming, and yet offers a world-class experience.

The new cafe will also host a variety of live events on weeknights.

"Whether you’re popping in for a coffee or attending one of our live events, we want everyone to feel at home. This is just the beginning of what we hope will become a central hub for collaboration, creative events and fantastic food.”