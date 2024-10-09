Tileyard North: Brand new cafe and live events venue opens up inside Wakefield hotspot

By Kara McKune
Published 9th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 15:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Following a successful launch event with residents and partners, Tileyard North has officially opened its newest venue onsite, Vinyl Café North – a cafe and events space set to become a vibrant spot for the local community.

Open weekdays from 8am to 3pm, Vinyl Café North is a laid-back, brunch-style cafe which aims to offer the perfect place to work, meet, and enjoy delicious food.

The cafe is designed to serve both a quick bite for those on the go, as well as a relaxing space for longer catch-ups.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cafe will sell a variety of food including avocado on toast, steak and eggs and a caprese wrap – with coffee produced by local roastery, Recent Beans

The Vinyl Café has officially opened up in Tileyard North.The Vinyl Café has officially opened up in Tileyard North.
The Vinyl Café has officially opened up in Tileyard North.

With a licensed bar twist, they will also serve up a variety of drinks and extend their hours for special events throughout the week including Lo-Fi music nights, comedy evenings, record launches, and intimate live gigs.

To kick things off, Leeds-based indie-folk-pop band, The Dunwells will be headlining the first-ever live gig on October 27.

Tileyard North’s chief operating officer, Daniel Mottram, said: “We're thrilled with the success of the launch event and the amazing response from our residents and partners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We hope to make Vinyl Cafe North a space that’s casual, welcoming, and yet offers a world-class experience.

The new cafe will also host a variety of live events on weeknights.The new cafe will also host a variety of live events on weeknights.
The new cafe will also host a variety of live events on weeknights.

"Whether you’re popping in for a coffee or attending one of our live events, we want everyone to feel at home. This is just the beginning of what we hope will become a central hub for collaboration, creative events and fantastic food.”

Related topics:WakefieldLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice