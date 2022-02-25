Wakefield Rhubarb Festival: All the things you can take part in at this weekend's Rhubarb Festival

Three days of all things rhubarb has kicked off in the city centre, with demonstrations from chefs, plenty of family events plus the food and drink market.

Over 30 venues are taking part including cafes, bars and restaurants in the city.

Printed maps will be available at the festival showcasing all those taking part in the trail and their mouth-watering rhubarb-themed treats, to tempt visitors. Click here for the map.So what's happening and when?

Saturday, February 26

11am – Jono Hawthorne, Masterchef finalist and Chef Jono at Vice & Virtue

12pm – Sabrina Ghayour

1pm – Leeds Cookery School *

2pm – Sabrina Ghayour *

Sunday, February 27

11am – IRIS

12pm – Karen Wright, local legend and Great British Bake Off baker

1pm – Tim Bilton, from Cannon Hall Farm *

2pm – Karen Wright, local legend and Great British Bake Off baker *

*These demonstrations will be signed by a BSL interpreter.

Forged Spirits and Wakefield Council have also come together to bring you the Forged Gin Experience.

For two nights only (Tonight, Friday 25 and Saturday February 26), the Forged Gin Experience, presented by Wakefield Council will allow guests to sample four delicious gin cocktails made with the finest organic and vegan certified small batch gin, courtesy of the award-winning team at Forged Spirits.

These will be expertly prepared by four mixologists from local bars and guests will vote to decide who will become the Forged Rhubarb Cocktail Champion of #Rhubarbfest 2022.

In between cocktails, guests will feast on some freshly prepared Cicchetti (Italian tapas) from local restaurant Fino and enjoy an eclectic mix of blues, country and pop from guitarist, singer and harmonica player, Mick Shaw, presented by Wakefield Music Collective.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “This is yet another exciting addition to this year’s Rhubarb Festival, extending the celebrations into the evening.

“It’s great that we have a hugely successful local company to help us run this event and I’m sure it will be extremely popular, so get your tickets booked now.”

Gary Ford, from Forged Spirits, said: “Forged Gin is proud to partner with Wakefield Council and the Rhubarb Festival - it’s amazing to see the city come alive in February.

"The Rhubarb Festival has always been a fantastic place to be for Forged Gin and we can think of nothing better than spending the evening hosting Wakefield’s lovely residents in our cocktail experience. We will be celebrating local businesses with four city centre venues producing amazing cocktails for the guests along with Fino providing the stunning Italian style tapas.”