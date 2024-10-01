Wetherspoon Beer Festival will serve up £1.79 pints in Wakefield pub this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A selection of 20 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at The Six Chimneys in Wakefield, during its 12-day beer festival.

The pub in Kirkgate will host the festival from Wednesday, October 9 to Sunday, October 20, with international brewers from Japan, Canada, New Zealand and USA.

The festival will include a number of beers not previously available at the pub.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include coffee and fruit in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £1.79 a pint.

The international beers are Red Racer Session (Central City Brewery, Canada), Dinner Ale (Townshend Brewery, New Zealand), Orihime Pale Ale (Ishii Brewing, Japan), Who Dat (Urban South Brewery, USA), All Dog Alert (Yazoo Brewing, USA).

The festival line-up also includes Born to be Mild (Conwy Brewery), Sun Lounger (Fyne Ales Brewery), Salem Session IPA (Batemans Brewery), Mango in the Night (Rudgate Brewery), Sapphire Spoon (Titanic Brewery), Banoffee Pie Golden Ale (Maxim Brewery), The Gloaming (Loch Lomond Brewery).

Pub manager Laura Mason said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from brewers as far afield as Japan and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period. All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.

“The festival will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.