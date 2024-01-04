News you can trust since 1852
The area around Wakefield was the home of the Brigantes until it was occupied by the Romans around 43 AD. The Brigantes were Ancient Britons who in pre-Roman times controlled the largest section of what would become Northern England.The area around Wakefield was the home of the Brigantes until it was occupied by the Romans around 43 AD. The Brigantes were Ancient Britons who in pre-Roman times controlled the largest section of what would become Northern England.
Here are 12 quirky facts about Wakefield that you may not know including when the The Beatles visited

From The Beatles visiting the city to being written in William the Conqueror’s Doomday Book - there is a mine of facts that even long-standing Wakefield residents might be unaware of.
By Kara McKune
Published 4th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

Here are 12 fascinating facts about Wakefield that you may not have already known.

The boiler house and stone and brick chimney at the museum are Grade II listed structures built around 1876. The steam winding engine house, boiler yard, heapstead and ventilation shaft are also Grade II* listed which means they are of exceptional interest with outstanding architecture and historic significance.

1. National Coal Mining Museum

The boiler house and stone and brick chimney at the museum are Grade II listed structures built around 1876. The steam winding engine house, boiler yard, heapstead and ventilation shaft are also Grade II* listed which means they are of exceptional interest with outstanding architecture and historic significance. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Between the last two censuses (held in 2011 and 2021), the population of Wakefield increased by 8.4%, from just over 325,800 in 2011 to around 353,400 in 2021.

2. Wakefield's population

Between the last two censuses (held in 2011 and 2021), the population of Wakefield increased by 8.4%, from just over 325,800 in 2011 to around 353,400 in 2021. Photo: Google Maps

Wakefield Cathedral is actually built on the site of a Saxon church, evidence of which was uncovered in 1900 when extensions to the East End were being made.

3. Wakefield Cathedral

Wakefield Cathedral is actually built on the site of a Saxon church, evidence of which was uncovered in 1900 when extensions to the East End were being made. Photo: Scott Merrylees

A church in Wakefield believed to be on the site of which the cathedral occupies today, was mentioned in the Doomsday Book - a manuscript record of the "Great Survey" of much of England and parts of Wales completed in 1086 at the behest of King William I, known as William the Conqueror.

4. The Doomsday Book

A church in Wakefield believed to be on the site of which the cathedral occupies today, was mentioned in the Doomsday Book - a manuscript record of the "Great Survey" of much of England and parts of Wales completed in 1086 at the behest of King William I, known as William the Conqueror. Photo: Wakefield Cathedral

