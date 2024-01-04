From The Beatles visiting the city to being written in William the Conqueror’s Doomday Book - there is a mine of facts that even long-standing Wakefield residents might be unaware of.
Here are 12 fascinating facts about Wakefield that you may not have already known.
1. National Coal Mining Museum
The boiler house and stone and brick chimney at the museum are Grade II listed structures built around 1876. The steam winding engine house, boiler yard, heapstead and ventilation shaft are also Grade II* listed which means they are of exceptional interest with outstanding architecture and historic significance. Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Wakefield's population
Between the last two censuses (held in 2011 and 2021), the population of Wakefield increased by 8.4%, from just over 325,800 in 2011 to around 353,400 in 2021. Photo: Google Maps
3. Wakefield Cathedral
Wakefield Cathedral is actually built on the site of a Saxon church, evidence of which was uncovered in 1900 when extensions to the East End were being made. Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. The Doomsday Book
A church in Wakefield believed to be on the site of which the cathedral occupies today, was mentioned in the Doomsday Book - a manuscript record of the "Great Survey" of much of England and parts of Wales completed in 1086 at the behest of King William I, known as William the Conqueror. Photo: Wakefield Cathedral