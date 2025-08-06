For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous £800,000 mansion in Ossett, currently for sale on Rightmove

Situated on High Street, ‘Clovelly’ is tucked away on a peaceful street in the heart of the picturesque village of Gawthorpe – on the outskirts of Ossett.

Accessed along a smartly tarmacked driveway, offering plenty of parking for multiple vehicles with ease, there is also a double garage that provides secure storage, workshop potential or even room for a home gym.

The broad and bright reception hall has glazed double doors that open into the games room, which could also be ideal as a playroom.

Also on the ground floor is the home office, a handy cloakroom with a w.c., the lounge,a utility room and the spacious open plan kitchen/dining/living room.

A grand staircase, rises on both sides to a large and light gallery landing that leads to the five double bedrooms and family bathroom.

The principal suite has a feature fireplace, a wall of built-in wardrobes and drawers, and a modern en suite.

Externally, step outside from the kitchen onto the spacious decking, drenched in sunlight in the summertime and the ideal spot for summer dining.

Beyond, a wide lawn stretches out, bordered by colourful beds of mature shrubs and framed to the rear by a handsome and rustic redbrick wall.

This incredible home, on High Street, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.

To find out more contact estate agent Rutley Clark, on 01924908580.

1 . Modern kitchen The kitchen in this fabulous open plan space features a large central island that doubles as a breakfast bar and conversational hub, with sleek glass-fronted cabinets and a wooden-topped counter. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Luxury dining room Behind the stairs, to the rear, the kitchen/dining/living room opens up in spectacular style, with three sliding patio doors stretching across one wall leading out to the decking and lawn. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Great games room Glazed double doors open into the games room, which could also be ideal as a playroom or gym. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Lovely living room The living room has high ceilings, characterful arched windows and an original open fireplace - offering a cosy winter retreat with views out over the private rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales