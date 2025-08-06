For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous £800,000 mansion in Ossett, currently for sale on Rightmove

Situated on High Street, ‘Clovelly’ is tucked away on a peaceful street in the heart of the picturesque village of Gawthorpe – on the outskirts of Ossett.
Accessed along a smartly tarmacked driveway, offering plenty of parking for multiple vehicles with ease, there is also a double garage that provides secure storage, workshop potential or even room for a home gym.
The broad and bright reception hall has glazed double doors that open into the games room, which could also be ideal as a playroom.
Also on the ground floor is the home office, a handy cloakroom with a w.c., the lounge,a utility room and the spacious open plan kitchen/dining/living room.
A grand staircase, rises on both sides to a large and light gallery landing that leads to the five double bedrooms and family bathroom.
The principal suite has a feature fireplace, a wall of built-in wardrobes and drawers, and a modern en suite.
Externally, step outside from the kitchen onto the spacious decking, drenched in sunlight in the summertime and the ideal spot for summer dining.
Beyond, a wide lawn stretches out, bordered by colourful beds of mature shrubs and framed to the rear by a handsome and rustic redbrick wall.
This incredible home, on High Street, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.
To find out more contact estate agent Rutley Clark, on 01924908580.
