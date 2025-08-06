This incredible home, on High Street, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.placeholder image
This incredible home, on High Street, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.

For sale in Wakefield: Inside a gorgeous £800,000 mansion in Ossett, currently for sale on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 6th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST
This incredible five bedroom home, in Ossett, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

Situated on High Street, ‘Clovelly’ is tucked away on a peaceful street in the heart of the picturesque village of Gawthorpe – on the outskirts of Ossett.

Accessed along a smartly tarmacked driveway, offering plenty of parking for multiple vehicles with ease, there is also a double garage that provides secure storage, workshop potential or even room for a home gym.

The broad and bright reception hall has glazed double doors that open into the games room, which could also be ideal as a playroom.

Also on the ground floor is the home office, a handy cloakroom with a w.c., the lounge,a utility room and the spacious open plan kitchen/dining/living room.

A grand staircase, rises on both sides to a large and light gallery landing that leads to the five double bedrooms and family bathroom.

The principal suite has a feature fireplace, a wall of built-in wardrobes and drawers, and a modern en suite.

Externally, step outside from the kitchen onto the spacious decking, drenched in sunlight in the summertime and the ideal spot for summer dining.

Beyond, a wide lawn stretches out, bordered by colourful beds of mature shrubs and framed to the rear by a handsome and rustic redbrick wall.

This incredible home, on High Street, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £800,000.

To find out more contact estate agent Rutley Clark, on 01924908580.

The kitchen in this fabulous open plan space features a large central island that doubles as a breakfast bar and conversational hub, with sleek glass-fronted cabinets and a wooden-topped counter.

1. Modern kitchen

The kitchen in this fabulous open plan space features a large central island that doubles as a breakfast bar and conversational hub, with sleek glass-fronted cabinets and a wooden-topped counter. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Behind the stairs, to the rear, the kitchen/dining/living room opens up in spectacular style, with three sliding patio doors stretching across one wall leading out to the decking and lawn.

2. Luxury dining room

Behind the stairs, to the rear, the kitchen/dining/living room opens up in spectacular style, with three sliding patio doors stretching across one wall leading out to the decking and lawn. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Glazed double doors open into the games room, which could also be ideal as a playroom or gym.

3. Great games room

Glazed double doors open into the games room, which could also be ideal as a playroom or gym. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The living room has high ceilings, characterful arched windows and an original open fireplace - offering a cosy winter retreat with views out over the private rear garden.

4. Lovely living room

The living room has high ceilings, characterful arched windows and an original open fireplace - offering a cosy winter retreat with views out over the private rear garden. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RightmoveOssettWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice