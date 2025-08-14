Georgian manor house for sale near Wakefield at £1.75m has classic elegance

Haigh Hall dates from the early 1700s, with its stunning façade and classic interiors believed to be designed for a wealthy ironmaster by the renowned 18th century architect John Carr, who lived and worked in the area.

Elegant and stylish, the grand property with its solid walls, high ceilings and detailed plasterwork has versatile rooms described by the agents as "of manageable proportions."

​Two staircases open up ​the potential for multi​-generational livin​g.

​A reception hall on the eastern side of the building leads to a grand ​hallway ​from which main reception rooms​ can be accessed.

​The drawing room wit​h feature fireplace ​attracts plenty of light through dual-aspect high windows,​ and there's a formal dining room, and a library with views over the garden.

The breakfast kitchen ​is bright and spacious, and there's a home office and ​a snug, ​plus a utility room, ​cloakroom​, and cellars.

​Most of the six bedrooms ​lead off a south landing, with a house bathroom and ​the potential ​for en​ suite facilities​, subject to planning consents.

Two further bedrooms​ are off a connecting north landing, with a secondary staircase ​and a former bathroom that could​ be put back into use.

​Extensive attic space ​has scope for conversion​, also subject to planning approval.

​Mature gardens lie ​mainly to the south and west​ of the Hall, ​and include former walled gardens which border open countryside.

There is garaging ​for four cars, with additional parking​ from the private driveway​, and exceptional views stretch across the Ha-Ha to​ a south-facing rural landscape.

Haigh is a hamlet​ that straddles ​West and South Yorkshire boundaries, ​and is split between ​Wakefield and Barnsle​y districts​.

Its proximity to junction 38 of the M1, and to Wakefield and other Yorkshire towns and cities give it great connectivity.

Haigh Hall, Haigh, ​near West Bretton​ is for sale at​ £1,750,000, with GSC Grays, Boroughbridge, tel. 01423 590500​.

1 . Haigh Hall, Haigh, ​near West Bretton​ A hallway with a stunning staircase, period decor detail and a feature window. Photo: GSC Grays, Boroughbridge Photo Sales

2 . Haigh Hall, Haigh, ​near West Bretton​ A stunning reception room with feature fireplace and panelled walls. Photo: GSC Grays, Boroughbridge Photo Sales