Originally built around 1830 for linen draper John Hardcastle, the Grade ll-listed home was the earliest building in the neighbourhood.

Spanning around 8,980 square feet, the main property has seven reception rooms, 12 bedrooms and five bathrooms, giving it plenty of scope for larger style families or anyone seeking versatile accommodation.

The estate also includes outbuildings, workshops, and office​s with potential for further development​, plus an option to buy additional land.

​Statement rooms​ in the main house include a grand dining hall ​with a raised platform ​holding an ornate wooden fireplace ​flanked by decorative stained glass windows, and a large bay window overlooking the garden​.

An elegant bay-fronted dining room w​ith intricate cornicing ​and a traditional fireplace​ is ideal for entertaining​, while a second dining room with a sash window has a more intimate setting.

A fireplace with mantelpiece ​is the focal point​ of the sitting room, that has sash windows framing garden views.

The first of three kitchens ​has pale green cabinetry and ​dining space, with modern appliances, then three hallways​ include one with a stunning return staircase leading to first floor accommodation of 12 bedrooms, ​two family bathrooms, ​a shower room and ​up to four en​ suite shower rooms.

Two large basements accessed ​by separate staircases ​include a wine cellar, workshop, and snooker room​.

The second five​-bedroom detached property was built in the 1970s​ and has three reception rooms, ​a kitchen, utility, two bathrooms and two en​ suite shower rooms. ​To the far corner of the garden is an old garage w​ith planning permission to build a spacious detached dwelling​.

​This property in North Avenue, Wakefield​, is for sale at £1,950,000, with Wynn and Co Sales and Lettings, Wakefield, tel. 07901 005018​.

