Inside stunning £1.65m manor house that mixes character with contemporary style

The luxurious transformation inside Badsworth Hall blends a high spec finish with timeless period features.
Reception rooms and entertainment spaces feature Yorkshire stone floors, exposed brickwork and structural pillars, and an arched window lights up a gallery landing.
The Hall’s entrance through carved gateposts is grand, with a paved drive that leads past the triple garage and to the main arched doorway, with original oak door through to the entrance hall.
Bright reception rooms include a lounge and snug, both with wooden floors, panelled walls, stunning fireplaces and dual-aspect sash windows.
The spacious lounge with double chandeliers and ornate coving, is ideal for entertaining, and the snug has a cosy log burner.
In the east wing is the contemporary kitchen with marble worktops, and island with a built-in sink, Quooker tap, and teppanyaki grill.
Hi-spec appliances are Miele and Gaggenau, and the parquet floor is oak.
Following on is the dining room with bi-fold doors to a raised patio, and a utility area beyond.
A glass-covered crafted wine cellar in the style of a spiral staircase holds hundreds of bottles below floor level.
Westwards is a two-storey renovation, once garage space, with an award-winning office and a state-of-the-art gym that doubles as a garden room.
An open staircase in the office leads up to a stunning, country style en suite guest bedroom.
The vast master bedroom with high gloss luxury bathroom next door is on the first floor, with a large, concealed walk-in wardrobe.
Two further beamed bedrooms have storage and workspace options, plus modern en-suite shower rooms.
Within grounds of a third of an acre that include a true manor house garden, there is an entertainment patio, and a large seating area with a sunken fire pit.
An immaculate lawn with irrigation system is surrounded by protected mature trees.
Badsworth Hall, Main Street, Badsworth, is for sale at £1,650,000 with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.
