The luxurious transformation inside Badsworth Hall blends a high spec finish with timeless period features.

Reception rooms and entertainment spaces​ feature Yorkshire stone floors, exposed brickwork and structural pillars, and an arched window lights up a gallery landing.

The Hall’s entrance​ through carved gateposts is grand, with a paved drive​ that leads past the triple garage and to the main arched doorway, with original oak door ​through to the entrance hall.

Bright r​eception rooms include a lounge and snug​, both with wooden floors, panelled walls, stunning fireplaces and dual-aspect sash windows​.

The ​spacious lounge​ with double chandeliers and ornate coving, ​is ideal for entertaining, and the snug has a cosy log burner.

​In the east wing is the contemporary kitchen with marble worktops, and island with a built-in sink, Quooker tap, and teppanyaki grill.

​Hi-spec appliances are Miele and Gaggenau, ​and the parquet floor is ​oak.

Following on is the dining room with bi-fold doors to a raised patio​, and a utility area​ beyond.

​A glass​-covered crafted wine cellar in the style of a spiral staircase​ holds hundreds of bottles ​below floor level​.

​Westwards is a two-storey renovation​, once garage space, with an award-winning office​ and a state-of-the-art gym​ that doubles as a garden room.

A​n open staircase in the office ​leads up to a stunning​, country style ​en suite guest bedroom​.

​The vast master bedroom with​ high gloss luxury bathroom next door ​is on the first floor, with a large, concealed walk-in wardrobe​.

Two further beamed bedrooms have storage and workspace options, plus modern en-suite shower rooms​.

Within grounds of a third of an acre​ that include a true manor house garden​​, there is an entertainment patio​, ​and a large seating area with a sunken fire pit.

An immaculate lawn ​with irrigation system​ is surrounded by ​protected mature trees​.

​Badsworth Hall, Main Street, Badsworth​, is for sale at £1,650,000 with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

1 . Badsworth Hall, Main Street, Badsworth​, West Yorkshire One of the stunning reception rooms with sash windows and period features. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Badsworth Hall, Main Street, Badsworth​, West Yorkshire The high spec contemporary kitchen. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Badsworth Hall, Main Street, Badsworth​, West Yorkshire A striking hallway, with chandelier and staircase leading upwards. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Badsworth Hall, Main Street, Badsworth​, West Yorkshire A reception room with parquwt floor and cosy log burning stove. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales