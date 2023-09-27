Inside this beautifully styled semi-detached home, for sale in a choice Wakefield location
With large and versatile rooms, the character property is not short of modern comforts, with gas central heating and uPVC double glazing to its sash windows throughout.
Its ground floor interior comprises a lovely garden room, the breakfast kitchen with a large central island and stove within a feature fireplace, a utility room, a separate w.c., the light and airy living room with feature fireplace, an elegant entrance hall and the drawing room or study, also with a period fireplace.
Four good size bedrooms are on the first floor, one of which has an en suite shower room.
The main house bathroom has a stylish four-piece Lefroy Brooks suite with a free-standing bath tub and a separate shower unit.
Colourful trees, plants and shrubs border an artificial lawn in the enclosed garden, that also features Yorkshire stone terraces and patios.
A driveway to the side provides parking for one vehicle, and leads to a garage with an electrically operated door.
The property has an electric car charging point, and outdoor lighting, with CCTV cameras covering both the front and the back of the property.
Shops, services and good schools are all easily accessible from the house, with local bus routes nearby, and the town's twice weekly market.
Easy links to the main motorway network make travel easy, too.
Roseleigh, Headlands Road, Ossett, is priced at £635,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
Call the agents on 01924 266555 for more information about the property.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-transformed-village-school-for-sale-with-a-suntrap-garden-4342868