This home with wrap-around gardens is hidden away in a Wakefield hot spot
An entrance hall leads to ground floor rooms that include a large and bright lounge with feature fireplace that has a stone surround with wooden mantle, and a tiled hearth. A bow window is one of four that allow natural light to flood in.
In the kitchen are fitted units with an integrated double oven and fridge freezer, plus a four-ring ceramic hob with extractor hood. A side porch leads to an additional utility room, with further access to the double garage.
A study, or home office, and the dining room are further facilities, the latter having sliding doors to the garden and a south-facing patio area.
There is coving to many rooms, with the dining room also displaying a ceiling rose.
One bedroom and a bathroom are at this level, with a separate w.c..
The first floor comprises the main bedroom with a dressing room and an en suite shower room.
With another bedroom is a useful storage cupboard.
There is driveway parking for two vehicles, with the double garage.
Attractive wrap-around and enclosed gardens have lawns and planted borders, with dry stone walling and stone paved pathways.
A stone summerhouse and patio provide a quiet place for relaxation, or equally, somewhere to entertain.
There's a south-facing lawn with further patio seating areas, and useful garden sheds.
79 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent at a price of £650,000.
Call 01924 291294 for further information.
