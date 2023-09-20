News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

This home with wrap-around gardens is hidden away in a Wakefield hot spot

With a leafy,​ cul-de-sac ​location, just a short walk away from Newmillerdam Country Park, is this detached home with gardens, that is accessed by a private road.
By Sally Burton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:25 BST
A view of the detached dormer bungalow with south-facing gardens, in Newmillerdam.A view of the detached dormer bungalow with south-facing gardens, in Newmillerdam.
A view of the detached dormer bungalow with south-facing gardens, in Newmillerdam.

An entrance hall leads to ground floor rooms that include a large and bright lounge with feature fireplace that has a stone surround with wooden mantle, and a tiled hearth. A bow window is one of four that allow natural light to flood in.

In the kitchen are fitted units with an integrated double oven and fridge freezer, plus a four-ring ceramic hob with extractor hood. A side porch leads to an additional utility room, with further access to the double garage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​A study, or home office, and the dining room are further facilities, the latter having sliding doors to the garden and a south-facing patio area.

Most Popular

There is coving to many rooms, with the dining room also displaying a ceiling rose.

​One bedroom and a bathroom are at this level, with a separate w.c..

The first floor comprises the main bedroom with ​a dressing room and ​an en suite shower room​.

With a​nother bedroom​ is a useful storage cupb​oard.

An aerial view of the property in its leafy location.An aerial view of the property in its leafy location.
An aerial view of the property in its leafy location.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The​re is driveway parking for two vehicles​, with the double garage.

​Attractive wrap-around and enclosed gardens have lawns and planted borders, with dry stone walling and stone paved pathways.

A stone summerhouse and patio provide a quiet place for relaxation, or equally, somewhere to entertain.

There's a south-facing lawn with further patio seating areas, and useful garden sheds.

A bright and spacious lounge, with feature open fireplace.A bright and spacious lounge, with feature open fireplace.
A bright and spacious lounge, with feature open fireplace.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​​79 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent at a price of £650,000.

Call 01924 291294​ for further information.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-sophisticated-family-home-for-sale-in-a-rural-wakefield-village-4334853

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-central-village-property-with-a-stunning-kitchen-and-landscaped-rear-garden-4335902

Related topics:Wakefield