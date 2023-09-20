A view of the detached dormer bungalow with south-facing gardens, in Newmillerdam.

An entrance hall leads to ground floor rooms that include a large and bright lounge with feature fireplace that has a stone surround with wooden mantle, and a tiled hearth. A bow window is one of four that allow natural light to flood in.

In the kitchen are fitted units with an integrated double oven and fridge freezer, plus a four-ring ceramic hob with extractor hood. A side porch leads to an additional utility room, with further access to the double garage.

​A study, or home office, and the dining room are further facilities, the latter having sliding doors to the garden and a south-facing patio area.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

There is coving to many rooms, with the dining room also displaying a ceiling rose.

​One bedroom and a bathroom are at this level, with a separate w.c..

The first floor comprises the main bedroom with ​a dressing room and ​an en suite shower room​.

With a​nother bedroom​ is a useful storage cupb​oard.

An aerial view of the property in its leafy location.

The​re is driveway parking for two vehicles​, with the double garage.

​Attractive wrap-around and enclosed gardens have lawns and planted borders, with dry stone walling and stone paved pathways.

A stone summerhouse and patio provide a quiet place for relaxation, or equally, somewhere to entertain.

There's a south-facing lawn with further patio seating areas, and useful garden sheds.

A bright and spacious lounge, with feature open fireplace.

​​79 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent at a price of £650,000.