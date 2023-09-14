Inside this central village property with a stunning kitchen and landscaped rear garden

An appealing modern home that had a former life as the village police station has come on to the market in Darrington.

The detached property that once had cells where the garage now stands, has open plan living on its ground floor, where the dining area, lounge and games room (or bedroom) flow through to the conservatory with its oak flooring, and double doors to the gardens.

In keeping with this is a modern fitted kitchen with a full range of integrated AEG appliances, and a separate utility room that has matching units.

A tiled entrance hallway has a feature archway.

In the lounge is a feature brick fireplace, with an oak mantle and a gas 'log-burner' fire. A w.c. completes the ground floor accommodation.

Four bedrooms on the first floor include one with an en suite shower room, while a feature in the family bathroom is the shaped Jacuzzi bath with double shower head over and a chrome heated towel rail above the bath. An opaque arched window and a 'floating' vanity unit are further features.

There's a storage cupboard on the landing, and loft access from one of the bedrooms.

Another bedroom has a door leading out to a balcony that is above the games room.

To the front of the property is a double entrance driveway with wooden gates, and a mature front garden, enclosed with fencing.

Ground and raised patio seating areas accompany a rear lawned garden, that has outdoor lighting and power supply.

The brick built garage has a slate roof and roller shutter door.

This home in Estcourt Road, Darrington, is for sale at £475,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

Call 01977 306026 for further information.

