Inside this transformed village school, for sale with a 'suntrap' garden

Part of a former village school, converted into an appealing three-bedroom home, is for sale and could interest anyone searching for a place with individuality.

The unique property that was a section of the school dating back to 1875, has undergone careful modernisation while retaining some of its former features that lend both character and charm.

Its red brick exterior is much the same as it always was in the village of South Milford, just north of Castleford, but once inside, the classrooms have disappeared.

The versatile interior includes an entrance vestibule with a utility room and a w.c. off, that then leads to two stunning reception rooms with exposed timber beams.

Bi-folding doors provide open plan options while allowing natural light to flood in through the windows.

A modern kitchen with a lovely brick feature fireplace has fitted units and a central island that doubles as a breakfast bar, with additional worktop space and storage. French doors lead out to the garden.

All the bedrooms are on the first floor, with the landing also leading to a family bathroom and a 'hidden' shower room.

The bright and spacious main bedroom overlooks the rear garden and still has the original decorative lintel above the window.

Two further double bedrooms both have bespoke built-in wardrobes.

Within the family bathroom is a modern three-piece suite featuring a roll top bath with claw feet.

An enclosed suntrap garden includes a stunning al fresco dining area.

The house has parking space to the rear, along with a single garage.

This terraced home, 1 The Old School, Westfield Lane, South Milford, is currently for sale at £410,000 with Manning Stainton estate agents. Call 0113 287 8790 for more information.

