The appealing Wakefield home, as seen from its rear garden.

This 'tucked away' property close to shops, schools and transport links is a spacious family home with an open plan annexe over its double garage, and landscaped gardens.

Electric gates open to the driveway with parking for several vehicles, an electric charging point and an integral double garage.

A large lawned and fenced rear garden has an Indian stone patio with outdoor power sockets, and well-stocked borders.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property’s entrance hall features a staircase with chrome spindles and oak handrail up to the gallery landing, and solid wood doors to the kitchen with breakfast room, the living room, a w.c., and the integral double garage.

In the kitchen with breakfast bar are fitted units, an integrated Beko dishwasher, and an AEG double oven and grill with four-ring electric hob.

A living room with bow window links through French doors to the bright conservatory, that leads out to a patio.

Wooden double doors open to the office or snug, then a fitted-out utility and pantry. A window door leads outside.

From the gallery landing are three bedrooms, the stylish house bathroom with four-piece suite, and the annexe.

The stunning open plan breakfast and living kitchen.

One bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with en suite shower room, and two further rooms have fitted wardrobes, with one also having its own en suite shower room and entry to the annexe.

Within the annexe is open plan living with kitchen, living room and bedroom space.

An external staircase leads to the rear of the garage.

This property for sale in Willow Park, Wakefield, has a price tag of £650,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291 294.

