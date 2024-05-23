Inside this bright and modern property with great space inside and out

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd May 2024, 09:24 BST
The appealing Wakefield home, as seen from its rear garden.The appealing Wakefield home, as seen from its rear garden.
The appealing Wakefield home, as seen from its rear garden.
This 'tucked away' property close to shops, schools and transport links is a spacious family home with an open plan annexe over its double garage, and landscaped gardens.

Electric gates open to the driveway with parking for several vehicles, an electric charging point and an integral double garage.

A large lawned and fenced rear garden has an Indian stone patio with outdoor power sockets, and well-stocked borders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property’s entrance hall features a staircase with chrome spindles and oak handrail up to the gallery landing, and solid wood doors to the kitchen with breakfast room, the living room, a w.c., and the integral double garage.

In the kitchen with breakfast bar are fitted units, an integrated Beko dishwasher, and an AEG double oven and grill with four-ring electric hob.

A living room with bow window links through French doors to the bright conservatory, that leads out to a patio.

Wooden double doors open to the office or snug, then a fitted-out utility and pantry. A window door leads outside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From the gallery landing are three bedrooms, the stylish house bathroom with four-piece suite, and the annexe.

The stunning open plan breakfast and living kitchen.The stunning open plan breakfast and living kitchen.
The stunning open plan breakfast and living kitchen.

One bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with en suite shower room, and two further rooms have fitted wardrobes, with one also having its own en suite shower room and entry to the annexe.

Within the annexe is open plan living with kitchen, living room and bedroom space.

An external staircase leads to the rear of the garage.

This property for sale in Willow Park, Wakefield, has a price tag of £650,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291 294.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The spacious conservatory with all-round garden views.The spacious conservatory with all-round garden views.
The spacious conservatory with all-round garden views.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-spectacular-ps22m-horbury-home-4631550

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/location-location-location-here-are-the-14-most-expensive-homes-for-sale-in-wakefield-on-rightmove-4638724

Related topics:Wakefield