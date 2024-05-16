See inside this spectacular £2.2m Horbury home

Standing within two acres of 'parkland style' grounds, Willow Bank has a stone cobbled courtyard, and is just a stroll in to Horbury.
From the porch and grand entrance hall with its stone fireplace and part-galleried staircase, are rooms that include the bay-fronted sitting room with lovely views. Its stone fireplace has an open fire grate.
The dining room has a wide bay window, then there's a snug with a bank of windows.
A study or family room has twin doors to the garden.
The extremely spacious dining and living kitchen with large island unit has Amtico flooring with underfloor heating and glazed bi-folding doors to the gardens.
Along with extensive fitted units, the kitchen has an electric Aga with a ceramic tiled, illuminated backcloth and extractor.
Appliances include a wine fridge and an inbuilt dishwasher, and there’s a utility room.
Further to the ground floor is a rear hall with w.c., and stairs to the two-bed annexe above the archway and double garage. There is a lovely, south-facing garden room.
From the first floor landing are six bedrooms including one with a dressing room and a spectacular en suite.
Two more rooms have en suites, and the house bathroom features a double-ended bath with stylish mixer tap and handheld tap.
Further rooms include an inner lobby and a hobby room with angled ceiling.
One of two bedrooms in the annexe is currently used as a teenage pad.
Automatic gates give entry to the property, with parking by the garage. A gravelled drive leads to three stables, a tack room and yard.
There are private gardens and a paddock, with a pond, trees and shrubs.
A sizeable lawn has fruit trees to one side and a play fort, while south-facing paved patios are adjacent to the house.
Willow Bank, Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, is priced at £2,200,000 with Simon Blyth estate agents, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.
