See inside this spectacular £2.2m Horbury home

By Sally Burton
Published 16th May 2024, 15:25 BST
This exceptionally large and impressive home with stunning views, has eight bedrooms, two of which are in an adjoining annexe.

Standing within two acres of 'parkland style' grounds, Willow Bank has a stone cobbled courtyard, and is just a stroll in to Horbury.

From the porch and grand entrance hall with its stone fireplace and part-galleried staircase, are rooms that include the bay-fronted sitting room with lovely views. Its stone fireplace has an open fire grate.

The dining room has a wide bay window, then there's a snug with a bank of windows.

A study or family room has twin doors to the garden.

The extremely spacious dining and living kitchen with large island unit has Amtico flooring with underfloor heating and glazed bi-folding doors to the gardens.

Along with extensive fitted units, the kitchen has an electric Aga with a ceramic tiled, illuminated backcloth and extractor.

Appliances include a wine fridge and an inbuilt dishwasher, and there’s a utility room.

Further to the ground floor is a rear hall with w.c., and stairs to the two-bed annexe above the archway and double garage. There is a lovely, south-facing garden room.

From the first floor landing are six bedrooms including one with a dressing room and a spectacular en suite.

Two more rooms have en suites, and the house bathroom features a double-ended bath with stylish mixer tap and handheld tap.

Further rooms include an inner lobby and a hobby room with angled ceiling.

One of two bedrooms in the annexe is currently used as a teenage pad.

Automatic gates give entry to the property, with parking by the garage. A gravelled drive leads to three stables, a tack room and yard.

There are private gardens and a paddock, with a pond, trees and shrubs.

A sizeable lawn has fruit trees to one side and a play fort, while south-facing paved patios are adjacent to the house.

Willow Bank, Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, is priced at £2,200,000 with Simon Blyth estate agents, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

