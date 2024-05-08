Inside this incredibly roomy bungalow, for sale in 'perfect' village location

With three double bedrooms, two main living areas, a kitchen diner and two bathrooms, the property also has a detached garage and large driveway, while the private gardens host a summerhouse.

The bungalow's stylish interior is designed to be bright and airy, using natural light from large windows to full advantage.

From the hallway, and towards the back of the bungalow is the kitchen diner with central island, fitted units and integrated appliances. Glass doors allow natural light to flood in.

The space allows for a large dining suite, then sliding doors open to a lovely family room that overlooks the rear garden.

On to the main comfortable living space with a vaulted ceiling, then a hallway leading to the main bedrooms and house bathroom.

To your right is the master suite, a double with built-in modern wardrobes.

Bedroom two is of similar size, with wardrobes, then sandwiched between the two is the house bathroom featuring a freestanding bath, and washbasin vanity unit.

Bedroom three is another great sized double, currently utilised as a separate living space.

To the end of the hallway is a shower room.

The front garden has mature shrubs and trees, while the extensive three-tier rear garden is private and secure with split zones.

A raised patio is home to the summerhouse, all good for entertaining in summer.

Darrington is a scenic, thriving village with main motorway networks close by, while surrounding countryside offers walking, riding and cycling trails.

1 Wentworth Park Rise, Darrington, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with EweMove, Yorkshire.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . 1 Wentworth Park Rise, Darrington, Pontefract, West Yorkshire An overview of the village property from the rear. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . 1 Wentworth Park Rise, Darrington, Pontefract, West Yorkshire Bright and open plan dining space. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . 1 Wentworth Park Rise, Darrington, Pontefract, West Yorkshire The kitchen with diner has modern units with a central island and integrated appliances. Photo: EweMove, Yorkshire Photo Sales