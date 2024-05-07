A front view of the impressive Sandal property.

An impressive entrance hall with a sweeping oak staircase and gallery landing leads to a bright, bay-fronted sitting room, with its feature media wall with provision for a wall-mounted t.v. and sound bar, and inset living flame gas fire.

The open plan living kitchen, with island and breakfast bar, spans the entire rear of the house, with three sets of bi-folding doors to the garden.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Also in the kitchen are bespoke walnut-fronted units, and integrated appliances. It flows through to the adjoining living room, family room, then dining area.

A bay-fronted office, a guest toilet and utility room are all at ground floor level, the latter with access to the integral garage.

Steps from the family room lead up to a versatile room used currently as a home gym.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom with adjoining dressing area has a fabulous en suite with a freestanding travertine bath.

All further bedrooms have en suites, and one has a balcony overlooking the garden.

A striking entrance hallway with feature staircase.

Two bedrooms are on the second floor.

Underfloor heating gives warmth throughout the ground and first floors, and with a paved parking and turning area in front of the garage, the house has an attractive front garden, while to the rear, the south-facing garden has a decked seating area that is perfect for entertaining,with steps down to a lawn with mature beds and borders.

This property, 4 Woodthorpe Manor, Sandal, Wakefield, has a price tag of £1,150,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291294.

