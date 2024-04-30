Take a tour of this inviting home that's new on the market at £450,000
The five-bedroom property's interior rooms spread from the spacious entrance hallway to a bay fronted living room, with a feature fireplace and an archway through to a separate dining room.
This in turn has French doors to the conservatory which overlooks and has access to the colourful back garden.
A modern fitted kitchen has appliances that include a built-in AEG double oven, an integrated dishwasher and a full height larder style fridge, and provision for a wall television. Alongside is a fitted-out utility room.
Also on the ground floor is a double bedroom with an en suite shower room and w.c..
All other bedrooms, that include three doubles, of which one has fitted furniture, and one single room are on the first floor, with a bathroom with four-piece suite that includes both bath and shower, and a wash basin with vanity unit.
The house has a gas fired central heating system and sealed unit double glazed windows throughout.
Pretty lawned gardens with paved patio seating, an ornamental pond and established trees, plants and shrubs lie to both the front and rear of the property, with a front gated and block paved driveway leading to a detached garage.
The house is within easy reach of a good range of local shops, schools and recreational facilities, and Normanton, Castleford and Wakefield are all in relatively close proximity.
This property in Birkwood Road, Altofts, Normanton, is for sale at £450,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract.
