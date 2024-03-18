Inside this contemporary Wakefield home with open space and style

The entrance hallway is modern and spacious with a staircase leading upwards.

An impressive open plan ‘living with dining’ area and kitchen is the heart of the home, with natural light flooding the space through floor to ceiling windows and doors, creating an inviting space for time spent with friends and family, and allowing for easy indoor to outdoor living.

The high spec, modern kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, sleek cabinetry, and an island that doubles as a breakfast bar, then there’s an additional sitting room as a dedicated place for peace and quiet.

A cloakroom and utility room complete the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor is a large landing that leads to all five bedrooms.

Each spacious bedroom is individually designed, and the master suite has its own luxurious en-suite and a bespoke dressing area.

Further highlights include a stunning contemporary family bathroom and two further swish en-suite facilities.

The property has solar panels and a 10kw storage battery. Large windows feature throughout the house, adding plenty of natural light to the spacious interior design.

An extensive lawned, landscaped and enclosed garden, with wrap-around paved seating terrace that has direct access from indoors, is suitable for outdoor entertainment or for quiet family time.

There is both proximity to gorgeous countryside for walking or cycling, and easy access to a host of local amenities plus main travel links.

This property in George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NE, is for sale at a price of £950,000, with NestledIn estate agents, Barnsley, tel. 01226 448844.

