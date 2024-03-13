Inside this modern Ackworth home with great range of facilities, up at £500,000

The modern, versatile and carefully extended property also has a reception hallway with staircase up and an archway leading through to the main accommodation.

This includes a bay-fronted lounge with a cosy log burner, a family room with modern feature fireplace, a utility room and a w.c. at ground floor level.

Natural light floods the open plan dining kitchen with island and breakfast bar, through multiple large windows that include skylights.

Two spacious double bedrooms, and a good size single bedroom on the first floor are accompanied by a home office and a stylish family bathroom with underfloor heating.

The second floor is taken up by a plush master suite with a large bedroom area, a walk-through wardrobe, and a modern shower room, plus storage facilities.A sizeable, private and enclosed rear garden abutting open countryside has colourful trees, plants and shrubs lining its borders, and seating areas that are ideal for outdoor entertaining, with added facilities that include a hot tub area, a garden room, a ‘shepherd’s hut’ and a chicken coop.

An expansive gated driveway has parking space for a number of vehicles, and there's a detached garage with a useful workshop.

Many amenities are within easy reach of the house, in Ackworth village itself, then in nearby Pontefract, the Junction 32 Outlet Village, and further afield.

There’s a variety of recreational facilities in close range, along with reputable schools at all levels, and good transport links to the main motorway network.

​This home in Long Lane, Ackworth, is currently for sale at a price of £500,000, with Enfields estate agents, Pontefract, tel. 01977 233124.

