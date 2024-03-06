Inside this stunning Sandal home, that is much bigger than it seems

Beautifully updated throughout, and with a charming rear garden to boost its appeal further, the modern twist added to the spacious interior does nothing to detract from the character of the building, with original features still to be seen in its rooms.

Within its attractive location on the fringe of Sandal, and just a stroll from Sandal and Agbrigg railway station, the property is also close to all the services and amenities that Wakefield city centre has to offer.

Its main accommodation comprises an entrance porch and hallway, with a living room, dining room and breakfast kitchen at ground floor level, plus a basement room or utility.

The kitchen, with outdoor access, has fitted units with some integrated appliances, and plenty of room for table and chairs. A large window admits plenty of natural light.

A formal dining room has a feature fireplace, and both this and the living room are bright thanks to the sizeable windows.

Four double bedrooms, some of which have period style fireplaces, and a stylish family bathroom are off the first floor landing, while the second floor has another bedroom and a w.c. from its landing.

It has a garage and a front garden with greenery and a low stone boundary wall. Steps lead up to the front door. An attractive lawned and enclosed garden to the rear has established trees, plants and shrubs, including an apple tree, and an open aspect beyond its back fencing.

This home in Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, is offered at around £415,000, by William H Brown estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 381381

