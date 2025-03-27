The property's swish garden room has a log burner for year round use.placeholder image
The property's swish garden room has a log burner for year round use.

Inside this extended family home with luxury kitchen and bathrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:56 BST
This very spacious home that sits opposite a scenic park is within a highly sought after residential area, and offers a south-facing garden with fire pit and garden room.

The property's main accommodation is arranged over two floors, with well appointed rooms in neutral decor, ready for a new owner to move straight into, but with the option of making it their own at their leisure.

An entrance porch leads to an entrance hall with guest w.c., an impressive through lounge, and a luxury fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, followed by a superb conservatory and dining area.

​Four good size bedrooms and two luxury bathrooms​ are on the first floor,​ including one en-suite​ bedroom..

Another great facility with this home is its wonderful​ south​-facing garden​, that has raised decking with a fire pit, a fantastic garden room with a log burner, ​and a hot tub.

There’s ​a garage too with this property​, and off street parking for several cars.

T​his property in Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury​, is for sale at £465,000, with Purplebricks, Wakefield.

The front aspect of the detached family home for sale.

1. Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury​, West Yorkshire

The front aspect of the detached family home for sale. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield

The spacious and modern kitchen has integrated appliances.

2. Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury​, West Yorkshire

The spacious and modern kitchen has integrated appliances. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield

Open plan dining space has views over the garden.

3. Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury​, West Yorkshire

Open plan dining space has views over the garden. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield

A bay-dronted, extended lounge with feature fireplace.

4. Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury​, West Yorkshire

A bay-dronted, extended lounge with feature fireplace. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield

