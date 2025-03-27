Inside this extended family home with luxury kitchen and bathrooms

On the market with Purplebricks, its many facilities can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/4j3oJzh

The property's main accommodation is arranged over two floors, with well appointed rooms in neutral decor, ready for a new owner to move straight into, but with the option of making it their own at their leisure.

An entrance porch leads to an entrance hall with guest w.c., an impressive through lounge, and a luxury fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, followed by a superb conservatory and dining area.

​Four good size bedrooms and two luxury bathrooms​ are on the first floor,​ including one en-suite​ bedroom..

Another great facility with this home is its wonderful​ south​-facing garden​, that has raised decking with a fire pit, a fantastic garden room with a log burner, ​and a hot tub.

There’s ​a garage too with this property​, and off street parking for several cars.

T​his property in Valley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury​, is for sale at £465,000, with Purplebricks, Wakefield.

