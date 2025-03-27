Inside this delectable three-bed cottage, new on the market in Newmillerdam

​Meadow View Cottage is a stunning, semi-detached home with spectacular views from its second floor.

Original features and period charm blend well with contemporary fixtures inside the cottage, which is surprisingly spacious.

The bright, dual aspect lounge has parquet style LVT flooring with a border, a cast iron column radiator, decorative coving and an ornate ceiling rose. An inglenook brick fireplace with stone lintel holds a Clearview cast iron log burning stove upon a raised hearth.

Through an oak door is a vestibule, while the open plan dining kitchen with terracotta tile flooring is also dual aspect, with a composite door that opens to the garden.

There is coving and recessed lighting to the ceiling, and above wall panels is a decorative dado rail.

The kitchen has fitted, modern units with brick-effect tiling to splash areas.

An exposed brick chimney breast with stone lintel above creates an ideal alcove for a five-ring range cooker. Windows provide pleasant views over Slack Lane.

From the open plan dining kitchen are stone steps to the cellar, with an original stone slab table, lighting, power and a radiator. A separate store room has a wall light, and there is further understairs storage.

The first-floor landing has oak doors to two double bedrooms, the house bathroom and a staircase up.

One bedroom is dual aspect with far reaching views, and has a cast iron decorative fireplace, with coving and a ceiling rose. A built-in wardrobe has oak doors.

The light and airy second bedroom has a three-quarter depth window that floods the room with natural light and looks across the rear garden to woodland.

A stylish house bathroom features a contemporary three-piece suite with a bath and thermostatic shower over, and washbasin vanity unit.

The beamed bedroom above is of versatile use and has a feature exposed brick wall, a double-glazed skylight window to the rear, and another window with a stunning view across fields.

It also has bespoke fitted wardrobes, and a wooden banister with spindle balustrade over the stairwell.

A front hardstanding area provides off street parking, or can be used as further garden, with stone wall boundaries and steps to the front door.

To the rear is an enclosed, low maintenance garden with an Indian stone patio and views across the meadow to a backdrop of trees. There is space for pots and plants, with wall and hedge boundaries, an external tap and lighting.

Meadow View Cottage, Newmillerdam, Wakefield​, is for sale at £365,000, with Simon Blyth, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

1 . Meadow View Cottage, Newmillerdam, Wakefield​ The lounge has a cosy wood burner, and parquet style flooring. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

2 . Meadow View Cottage, Newmillerdam, Wakefield​ The dual aspect lounge also has a feature exposed brick wall. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

3 . Meadow View Cottage, Newmillerdam, Wakefield​ The dining kitchen has a chimney breast alcove, ideal for a range style cooker. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

4 . Meadow View Cottage, Newmillerdam, Wakefield​ The charming and very private rear garden. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales