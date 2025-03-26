Inside this spacious family home with stunning open plan kitchen and diner

An entrance ​hall ​with an under-stairs storage cupboard, and side w.c. leads to accommodation that includes a lounge ​with a front box bay window and a feature fireplace with a cosy cast iron wood burning stove.

​There's a dining ​room ​with a built​-in cupboard​, then the hub of the home, the double aspect kitchen ​and diner , that comprises a modern kitchen with​ a full range of fitted units​ and solid wood work​tops​, a Belfast sink​ and an integrated dishwasher​.

​A good size family ​room​ with bar has bi-fold doors to the rear​, and a versatile conservatory​ has French doors​ opening to the side​ aspect of the house.

The first ​floor ​landing ​with loft hatch access is partially boarded for storage.

All four bedrooms are at this level, one with ​an en suite shower room, and another with a front box bay window.

One bedroom of the remaining two has a fitted desk and units.

The stylish house bathroom has a free-standing bath, and a walk-in shower within its suite.

​Power​ and light​ are connected in the garage, with ​a loft​ boarded out for storage.

​To the​ front of the house is a tarmac driveway with parking​ space for multiple vehicles, while to the rear is an enclosed private​, and landscaped garden ​that includes a lawned area, an Indian stone patio, ​a fitted seating area, a pagoda, BBQ area, and there are outdoor lights and power points.

​This home in Ashgap Lane, Normanton​, West Yorkshire, is currently for sale with a guide price of £480,000 to £500,000, with William H Brown Estate Agents, Castleford, tel. 01977 512628.

