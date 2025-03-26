Inside this spacious family home with stunning open plan kitchen and diner

An entrance hall with an under-stairs storage cupboard, and side w.c. leads to accommodation that includes a lounge with a front box bay window and a feature fireplace with a cosy cast iron wood burning stove.
There's a dining room with a built-in cupboard, then the hub of the home, the double aspect kitchen and diner , that comprises a modern kitchen with a full range of fitted units and solid wood worktops, a Belfast sink and an integrated dishwasher.
A good size family room with bar has bi-fold doors to the rear, and a versatile conservatory has French doors opening to the side aspect of the house.
The first floor landing with loft hatch access is partially boarded for storage.
All four bedrooms are at this level, one with an en suite shower room, and another with a front box bay window.
One bedroom of the remaining two has a fitted desk and units.
The stylish house bathroom has a free-standing bath, and a walk-in shower within its suite.
Power and light are connected in the garage, with a loft boarded out for storage.
To the front of the house is a tarmac driveway with parking space for multiple vehicles, while to the rear is an enclosed private, and landscaped garden that includes a lawned area, an Indian stone patio, a fitted seating area, a pagoda, BBQ area, and there are outdoor lights and power points.
This home in Ashgap Lane, Normanton, West Yorkshire, is currently for sale with a guide price of £480,000 to £500,000, with William H Brown Estate Agents, Castleford, tel. 01977 512628.
