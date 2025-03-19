Inside this unique High Ackworth home with a host of special features

Woodside is a detached property with plenty of secure parking, ​and lovely wrap around gardens with lawns, pathways​, seating areas, ​and a rangbe of established trees plants and shrubs​ providing colour and interest.

In a neighbourhood of unique, high end properties, Woodside displays exceptional craftsmanship, ​a local carpenter being responsible for its design and construction.

​With several entrances, ​the house has an impressive main entrance hall ​with a staircase ​leading up to the first floor ​gallery landing.

Ceiling beams and large windows feature throughout the light and spacious interior.

The ground floor has a variety of living spaces, and is designed to be both functional and comfortable.

Its accommodation includes a large, beamed dining kitchen with exposed brickwork feature, a conservatory, a cosy lounge, and a formal dining room, all interconnected around a central brick fireplace that adds a rustic element.

There's also a charming family breakfast room, a utility room, and a ground floor w.c.. Upstairs are all four sizeable bedrooms, two of which have their own modern en suite bathrooms.

A stylish main bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms, while a large landing cupboard provides additional storage.

The exterior of the property is bordered by stunning tall trees that give privacy, and there's a garden pond to add to the tranquility.

A large and versatile garage with the potential for conversion to an annexe adds further facilities.

The​re's a ​gated entrance that opens to the private driveway ​leading up to the impressive property.

​This home in Woodside, Long Lane, High Ackworth​, is for sale at £925,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

1 . Woodside, Long Lane, High Ackworth​, West Yorkshire The bright interior has several entrances. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Woodside, Long Lane, High Ackworth​, West Yorkshire The light-filled dining kitchen has views of the garden. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Woodside, Long Lane, High Ackworth​, West Yorkshire A cosy lounge with feature brick fireplace. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Woodside, Long Lane, High Ackworth​, West Yorkshire An alternative view of the dining kitchen. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales