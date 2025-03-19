Inside this unique High Ackworth home with a host of special features

Woodside is a detached property with plenty of secure parking, and lovely wrap around gardens with lawns, pathways, seating areas, and a rangbe of established trees plants and shrubs providing colour and interest.
In a neighbourhood of unique, high end properties, Woodside displays exceptional craftsmanship, a local carpenter being responsible for its design and construction.
With several entrances, the house has an impressive main entrance hall with a staircase leading up to the first floor gallery landing.
Ceiling beams and large windows feature throughout the light and spacious interior.
The ground floor has a variety of living spaces, and is designed to be both functional and comfortable.
Its accommodation includes a large, beamed dining kitchen with exposed brickwork feature, a conservatory, a cosy lounge, and a formal dining room, all interconnected around a central brick fireplace that adds a rustic element.
There's also a charming family breakfast room, a utility room, and a ground floor w.c.. Upstairs are all four sizeable bedrooms, two of which have their own modern en suite bathrooms.
A stylish main bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms, while a large landing cupboard provides additional storage.
The exterior of the property is bordered by stunning tall trees that give privacy, and there's a garden pond to add to the tranquility.
A large and versatile garage with the potential for conversion to an annexe adds further facilities.
There's a gated entrance that opens to the private driveway leading up to the impressive property.
This home in Woodside, Long Lane, High Ackworth, is for sale at £925,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.
