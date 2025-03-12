Take a tour of this magnificent £1m home for sale in Horbury
Quietly situated yet within easy reach of town and transport links, Priestwell House is a detached, stone-built property dating back to 1878.
It was extended in 2002, but retains period features ranging from high ceilings, to decorative coving and open fireplaces.
Steeped in history, this prestigious home’s previous names include South View House and Priestwell Close.
Through the front door with original arch frosted glass pane is the entrance hall, then rooms that include a dual-aspect living room and a dining room.
The kitchen with breakfast room has fitted units with marble worktops, a granite island with table, and integrated appliances.
Within the dining room are original pieces, from a plaster relief frieze to a tiled and wooden fireplace, and ceiling rose.
A utility and a family room each have doors to outside, and there's a ground floor shower room.
Below is a main cellar and a wine cellar.
Five bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room are on the first floor, all with far-reaching views.
The landing displays an original window, and another with seating.
Beautifully maintained gardens are private. A tiered front lawned garden features planted beds and dry stone walls.
A double-glazed summerhouse has power and light, and stone steps lead to a paved patio.
The enclosed rear garden features lawns, trees and shrubs.
There is driveway parking, a double garage with power and light, and a shed.
Priestwell House, Jenkin Road, Horbury, Wakefield, is priced at £1,000,000, with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, Wakefield.
