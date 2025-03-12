Take a tour of this magnificent £1m home for sale in Horbury

An overview of the £1m property for sale now in Horbury.

This stunning home that has been with the same family for three decades is now for sale, in the thriving town of Horbury.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quietly situated yet within easy reach of town and transport links, Priestwell House is a detached, stone-built property dating back to 1878.

It was extended in 2002, but retains period features ranging from high ceilings, to decorative coving and open fireplaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steeped in history, this prestigious home’s previous names include South View House and Priestwell Close.

​Through the front door with original arch frosted glass pane​ is the entrance hall​, then rooms​ that include ​a dual-aspect living room and a dining room.

The kitchen with breakfast room has fitted units with marble worktops, a granite island with table, and integrated appliances.

Within the dining room are original pieces, from a plaster relief frieze to a tiled and wooden fireplace, and ceiling rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​A utility and​ a family room each ​have doors to outside​, and there's a ground floor shower room​.

The dining room contains many original pieces, from the fireplace to the ornate ceiling rose.

​Below is a main​ cellar ​and a wine cellar.

​Five​ bedrooms​, a bathroom and a shower room​ are on the first floor, all with far-reaching views.​

The landing displays an original window, and another with seating.

​Beautifully maintained gardens ​are private​. A tiered front​ lawned garden​ features​ planted beds and dry stone wall​s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A double aspect bedroom with fireplace and views stretching to Emley Moor.

A double-glazed summerhouse has power and light, ​and stone steps lead to a paved patio.

The enclosed rear garden features lawns, ​trees and shrubs.

​There is driveway parking, a double garage​ with power and light, and a shed.

​Priestwell House, Jenkin Road, Horbury, Wakefield​, is priced at £1,000,000, with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, Wakefield.

A stylish blue bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad