Inside this extended, stylish property - now for sale in a top Wakefield location

The five bedroom detached home has lawned gardens to three sides, with a surrounding Grade ll-listed feature wall, that gives the property its name.
There is space for a caravan or motorhome to the front, with driveway parking for up to four vehicles, and a double garage,
From the entrance hall into the house are rooms that include a double shower room, and a home office.
Floor to ceiling windows light up the living room, that has a feature wood-burning stove with marble hearth.
Stairs rise to the first floor landing while further doors lead to the kitchen and two ground floor bedrooms.
Through a square archway is an inner hallway with a remote control skylight velux window and two further bedrooms, one with access to a store room which has plumbing to convert to an en suite facility if required.
The other bedroom has a floor-to-ceiling side window, and sliding patio doors to the rear.
Contemporary soft-close units with granite worktops line the kitchen walls, with an integrated double oven and grill, a combi microwave, and five-ring gas hob. Further integrated appliances include a larder fridge, and a dishwasher.
There's a utility room with doors to the boiler room and garage, and a sun room with remote control skylight window.
From the first floor sitting room is access to a balcony, and a bedroom with en suite bathroom and eaves storage.
A shared road leads up to the property and double garage that has up-and-over doors, light and power, and there’s a timber-frame storehouse.
This home in The Walled Garden, Woolley, Wakefield, is for sale at £795,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
