Inside this extended, stylish property - now for sale in a top Wakefield location

The five bedroom detached home has lawned gardens to three sides, with a surrounding Grade ll-listed feature wall, that gives the property its name.

There is space for a caravan or motorhome to the front, with driveway parking for up to four vehicles, and a double garage,

From the entrance hall into the house are rooms that include a double shower room, and a home office.

Floor to ceiling windows light up the living room, that has a feature wood-burning stove with marble hearth.

Stairs rise to the first floor landing while further doors lead to the kitchen and two ground floor bedrooms.

Through a square archway is an inner hallway ​with a remote control skylight velux window and two further bedrooms​, one with access to a store room which has plumbing to convert to an en suite ​facility if required.

​The other bedroom has a floor-to-ceilin​g side window​, and sliding patio doors to the rear​.

​Contemporary soft​-close units with granite worktop​s line the kitchen walls, with an integrated double oven and grill, ​a combi microwave, and five​-ring gas hob. ​Further integrated​ appliances include a larder fridge, ​and a dishwasher​.

​There's a utility room​ with doors to the boiler room and garage​, and a sun room​ with remote control skylight window​.

​From the first floor sitting room is access to a balcony, and a bedroom​ with en suite bathroom and eaves storage.

​A shared road leads up to the property and double garage ​that has up-and-over doors,​ light and power​, and there’s a timber-frame storehouse.

This home in The Walled Garden, Woolley, Wakefield​, is for sale at £795,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.

