See inside this stylish Wakefield home with great family space, and character

The three bedroom, two bathroom home is light and airy inside, with large rooms and a character of its own.

Currently on the market with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full on their website at: https://fave.co/41uOdzH

This home’s main accommodation includes a spacious, modern kitchen, utility and boot rooms, a hallway, a luxurious large living room, a ground floor bathroom and a double bedroom with patio doors to the garden, then from the first floor landing with separate w.c. is a family bathroom with vaulted ceilings and two further double bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes.

A smart hallway with hardwood floors and staircase up has a large coat and shoe cupboard.

In the recently installed Wren kitchen, with an island unit, is a Neff integrated oven and hob, and a Zanussi dishwasher.

A utility room has useful shelving, and there’s extra storage room in the boot room.

Unique windows, with high-quality wooden shutters, add to the attraction of the living room, that has connections for a wall-mounted television.

The tiled, ground floor bathroom has both bath and shower, while the first floor bathroom has exposed beams, a freestanding bath, a shower, w.c. and washbasin vanity unit toilet, and a Velux window.

One bedroom with built-in wardrobes has patio doors with garden views, while the main bedroom, with space for a super kingsize bed, has a walk-in wardrobe, and additional built-in storage.

The final first floor bedroom has eaves storage, used as a walk-in wardrobe.

Lovely gardens stretch all of the way around the property, that is great for entertaining, with multiple electric points and exterior lighting,.

The large double garage has electric doors and there’s additional car parking on the driveway.

CCTV and a full alarm system is fitted for security.

This home in Horbury Road, Wakefield, is for sale at £450,000, with Purplebricks, Wakefield.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

1 . Horbury Road, Wakefield The attractive hallway, with staircase leading up. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Horbury Road, Wakefield A modern fitted kitchen has an island and a full range of units with integrated appliances. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Horbury Road, Wakefield The dining section of the kitchen. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Horbury Road, Wakefield A spacious, bright living room with connections for a wall mounted television. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield Photo Sales