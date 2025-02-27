The front aspect of the Horbury Road home.The front aspect of the Horbury Road home.
The front aspect of the Horbury Road home.

See inside this stylish Wakefield home with great family space, and character

By Sally Burton
Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:26 BST
This detached villa-style house is one of the largest homes in its location, and is ready to move in to.

The three bedroom, two bathroom home is light and airy inside, with large rooms and a character of its own.

Currently on the market with Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full on their website at: https://fave.co/41uOdzH

This home’s main accommodation includes a spacious, modern kitchen, utility and boot rooms, a hallway, a luxurious large living room, a ground floor bathroom and a double bedroom with patio doors to the garden, then from the first floor landing with separate w.c. is a family bathroom with vaulted ceilings and two further double bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes.

A smart hallway with hardwood floors and staircase up has a large coat and shoe cupboard.

In the recently installed Wren kitchen, with an island unit, is a Neff integrated oven and hob, and a Zanussi dishwasher.

A utility room has useful shelving, and there’s extra storage room in the boot room.

Unique windows, with high-quality wooden shutters, add to the attraction of the living room, that has connections for a wall-mounted television.

The tiled, ground floor bathroom has both bath and shower, while the first floor bathroom has exposed beams, a freestanding bath, a shower, w.c. and washbasin vanity unit toilet, and a Velux window.

One bedroom with built-in wardrobes has patio doors with garden views, while the main bedroom, with space for a super kingsize bed, has a walk-in wardrobe, and additional built-in storage.

The final first floor bedroom has eaves storage, used as a walk-in wardrobe.

Lovely gardens stretch all of the way around the property, that is great for entertaining, with multiple electric points and exterior lighting,.

The large double garage has electric doors and there’s additional car parking on the driveway.

CCTV and a full alarm system is fitted for security.

This home in Horbury Road, Wakefield, is for sale at £450,000, with Purplebricks, Wakefield.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stylish-barn-conversion-with-fabulous-fireplaces-5007973

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-plush-property-with-rusticity-and-so-much-space-5006377

The attractive hallway, with staircase leading up.

1. Horbury Road, Wakefield

The attractive hallway, with staircase leading up. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield

Photo Sales
A modern fitted kitchen has an island and a full range of units with integrated appliances.

2. Horbury Road, Wakefield

A modern fitted kitchen has an island and a full range of units with integrated appliances. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield

Photo Sales
The dining section of the kitchen.

3. Horbury Road, Wakefield

The dining section of the kitchen. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield

Photo Sales
A spacious, bright living room with connections for a wall mounted television.

4. Horbury Road, Wakefield

A spacious, bright living room with connections for a wall mounted television. Photo: Purplebricks, Wakefield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldCCTV
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice