Inside this stylish barn conversion with fabulous fireplaces

Wrought iron gates open to a large driveway, with ample parking, a detached double garage and an EVC point.
Above the garage is a carpeted office, games room, or fourth guest bedroom.
Hill Top Farm is a three-bed stone-built barn conversion with classic farmhouse charm and modern comforts.
Its entrance hallway, with w.c. and utility room off, has a double height ceiling and chandelier lighting over a gallery landing.
A spacious and bright beamed lounge has a log-burning stove within a stone fireplace, deep alcoves and French doors to outside.
Another versatile reception room has bi-folding doors, with corner doors creating an open plan walk-through into the garden.
With space for sofas and a dining table within large, light-filled rooms is another stunning fireplace.
A modern family kitchen has inlaid cabinetry with marble splashbacks and worktops, and space for a freestanding Range-style cooker.
Modern pendant lights shine over the breakfast bar, with a built-in wine rack. An original stable door leads to the rear patio.
From the first floor gallery landing, with stained-glass windows, is room for a desk or armchairs.
Exceptional views can be enjoyed from a guest bedroom, and from the main suite that has fitted wardrobes around the room, and its own en suite.
A house bathroom has a freestanding roll top bath and walk-in shower with washbasin vanity unit, and there’s a boarded loft.
With a sweeping lawn to the front of the property is a quiet seating area, while to the rear, a pleasant patio area lies outside the kitchen.
Hill Top Farm, Goosehill Lane, Normanton, Wakefield, is for sale at £900,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.
