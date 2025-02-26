The approach to the attractive barn conversion.The approach to the attractive barn conversion.
Inside this stylish barn conversion with fabulous fireplaces

Peacefully set back from a quiet country lane, Hill Top Farm is surrounded by spectacular scenery.
By Sally Burton
Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:27 BST

Wrought iron gates open to a large driveway, with ample parking, a detached double garage and an EVC point.

Above the garage is a carpeted office, games room, or fourth guest bedroom.

Hill Top Farm is a three-bed stone-built barn conversion with classic farmhouse charm and modern comforts.

Its entrance hallway, with w.c. and utility room off, has a double height ceiling and chandelier lighting over a gallery landing.

A spacious and bright beamed lounge has a log-burning stove within a stone fireplace, deep alcoves and French doors to outside.

Another versatile reception room has bi-folding doors, with corner doors creating an open plan walk-through into the garden.

With space for sofas and a dining table within large, light-filled rooms is another stunning fireplace.

A modern family kitchen has inlaid cabinetry with marble splashbacks and worktops, and space for a freestanding Range-style cooker.

Modern pendant lights shine over the breakfast bar, with a built-in wine rack. An original stable door leads to the rear patio.

From the first floor gallery landing, with stained-glass windows, is room for a desk or armchairs.

Exceptional views can be enjoyed from a guest bedroom, and from the main suite that has fitted wardrobes around the room, and its own en suite.

A house bathroom has a freestanding roll top bath and walk-in shower with washbasin vanity unit, and there’s a boarded loft.

With a sweeping lawn to the front of the property is a quiet seating area, while to the rear, a pleasant patio area lies outside the kitchen.

Hill Top Farm, Goosehill Lane, Normanton, Wakefield, is for sale at £900,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.

The hallway, with wooden floor and gallery landing.

Hill Top Farm, Goosehill Lane, Normanton, Wakefield

The hallway, with wooden floor and gallery landing.

A lounge with a magnificent stone fireplace, and a cosy wood burning stove.

Hill Top Farm, Goosehill Lane, Normanton, Wakefield

A lounge with a magnificent stone fireplace, and a cosy wood burning stove.

Dining space within the open plan arrangement.

Hill Top Farm, Goosehill Lane, Normanton, Wakefield

Dining space within the open plan arrangement.

Relaxed seating space and access to the garden.

Hill Top Farm, Goosehill Lane, Normanton, Wakefield

Relaxed seating space and access to the garden.

