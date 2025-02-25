See inside this plush property with rusticity and so much space

Situated within the charming village of Womersley, the property has plenty of character, coupled with modern comforts and specifications.

Within the house are several reception rooms that are ideal for entertaining.

The striking main reception room with exposed beams has a built-in media wall, and an open reception space is overlooked by a balustrade style balcony, with a stunning chandelier.

The recently renovated, high spec dining kitchen with ceiling beams, open brickwork, fitted units and integrated appliances has a long breakfast island with plenty of seating space, and there's even room for a grand piano within the open plan arrangement.

On the first floor are three spacious bedrooms and modern, stylish bathrooms.

The main bedroom is of traditional farmhouse style with a separate dressing space and a contemporary style en-suite bathroom.

A circular driveway has a stunning central water feature, in keeping with the serene and private nature of the grounds.

There are lovely views of the lawn and gardens from the property, and scope for a wide variety of activities outside, from gardening, to sports or entertaining.

Towards the bottom of the garden area is a small park for children and a large, versatile barn that has the potential for development.

Womersley village, with its Grade I listed church, is quiet and rural, surrounded by scenic countryside walks.

Nearby villages offer a range of amenities, and the town of Pontefract is just five miles away, while the village has a Doncaster postcode.

​This property in Main Street, Womersley, is for sale at £950,000, with Simon Searles, The Home Movement, Leeds, tel. 07342 222072.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

