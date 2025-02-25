The property's open plan interior design has room for a grand piano.The property's open plan interior design has room for a grand piano.
The property's open plan interior design has room for a grand piano.

See inside this plush property with rusticity and so much space

The Old Granary is a spacious four bedroom property on a sizeable plot of three-quarters of an acre.
By Sally Burton
Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 14:06 BST

Situated within the charming village of Womersley, the property has plenty of character, coupled with modern comforts and specifications.

Within the house are several reception rooms that are ideal for entertaining.

The striking main reception room with exposed beams has a built-in media wall, and an open reception space is overlooked by a balustrade style balcony, with a stunning chandelier.

The recently renovated, high spec dining kitchen with ceiling beams, open brickwork, fitted units and integrated appliances has a long breakfast island with plenty of seating space, and there's even room for a grand piano within the open plan arrangement.

On the first floor are three spacious bedrooms and modern, stylish bathrooms.

The main bedroom is of traditional farmhouse style with a separate dressing space and a contemporary style en-suite bathroom.

A circular driveway has a stunning central water feature, in keeping with the serene and private nature of the grounds.

There are lovely views of the lawn and gardens from the property, and scope for a wide variety of activities outside, from gardening, to sports or entertaining.

Towards the bottom of the garden area is a small park for children and a large, versatile barn that has the potential for development.

Womersley village, with its Grade I listed church, is quiet and rural, surrounded by scenic countryside walks.

Nearby villages offer a range of amenities, and the town of Pontefract is just five miles away, while the village has a Doncaster postcode.

​This property in Main Street, Womersley, is for sale at £950,000, with Simon Searles, The Home Movement, Leeds, tel. 07342 222072.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-super-high-spec-home-with-five-bedroom-suites-4997152

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stunning-updated-family-home-for-sale-in-wakefield-hot-spot-4999696

Looking towards the village home from its extensive lawned gardens.

1. Main Street, Womersley

Looking towards the village home from its extensive lawned gardens. Photo: The Home Movement, Leeds

Photo Sales
Open space on entering the unusual property.

2. Main Street, Womersley

Open space on entering the unusual property. Photo: The Home Movement, Leeds

Photo Sales
An open plan dining kitchen has a large central island with seating.

3. Main Street, Womersley

An open plan dining kitchen has a large central island with seating. Photo: The Home Movement, Leeds

Photo Sales
A beamed reception room.

4. Main Street, Womersley

A beamed reception room. Photo: The Home Movement, Leeds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractDoncasterLeeds
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice