Inside this updated, open plan, five-bed home for sale in Pontefract

​This restored 1960s home with expansive lawned gardens is for sale in south Pontefract, and includes an outdoor entertaining area complete with a cooking station.
By Sally Burton
Published 11th Mar 2025, 10:12 BST

A bright hallway​ with an exposed brick feature wall​, large storage cupboards and solid oak flooring​ leads in to the five bedroom home, with a cloakroom and w.c. off, and a staircase leading up to the first floor.

​The formal living room with a media wall ​has a gas fire, ​and French doors​ that open ​out to ​a rear patio and entertaining space.

​A roomy modern kitchen with a large island​ and breakfast counter ​has solid granite ​sink and work surfaces, ​integrated ovens and dishwasher, and links to a spacious family room.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a ​fitted out utility room that serves as a secondary kitchen and laundry area.

Th​e expansive living space also includes a separate dining room, an office​ or study, and a storage room, all with ​plenty of natural light from the large kitchen window​.

Quadruple bi​-fold doors ​from the open plan lounge space, linked to the kitchen, lead out to the secure, ​lawned and fenced side garden​.

Completing the ground floor is a double guest bedroom.

On the first floor​ are three double bedrooms, including a​ dual aspect ​main suite with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, as well as a single bedroom and a family bathroom featuring a separate bath and a wet room shower. One other double room has built-in wardrobes.

Gardens stretch to both sides of the property, with the entertaining area and cooking station to the rear, while the driveway has parking space for multiple vehicles.

​This home in Hardwick Court, Pontefract, West Yorkshire​, is on the market at £600,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract tel. 01977 306026.

