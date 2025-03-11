Inside this updated, open plan, five-bed home for sale in Pontefract

A bright hallway with an exposed brick feature wall, large storage cupboards and solid oak flooring leads in to the five bedroom home, with a cloakroom and w.c. off, and a staircase leading up to the first floor.
The formal living room with a media wall has a gas fire, and French doors that open out to a rear patio and entertaining space.
A roomy modern kitchen with a large island and breakfast counter has solid granite sink and work surfaces, integrated ovens and dishwasher, and links to a spacious family room.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a fitted out utility room that serves as a secondary kitchen and laundry area.
The expansive living space also includes a separate dining room, an office or study, and a storage room, all with plenty of natural light from the large kitchen window.
Quadruple bi-fold doors from the open plan lounge space, linked to the kitchen, lead out to the secure, lawned and fenced side garden.
Completing the ground floor is a double guest bedroom.
On the first floor are three double bedrooms, including a dual aspect main suite with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, as well as a single bedroom and a family bathroom featuring a separate bath and a wet room shower. One other double room has built-in wardrobes.
Gardens stretch to both sides of the property, with the entertaining area and cooking station to the rear, while the driveway has parking space for multiple vehicles.
This home in Hardwick Court, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is on the market at £600,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract tel. 01977 306026.
