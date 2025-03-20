The front aspect of the £1.4m property for sale in Sandal.placeholder image
The front aspect of the £1.4m property for sale in Sandal.

For sale at £1.4m: spectacular Sandal home with outstanding features

By Sally Burton
Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:45 BST
This remarkable, high spec home certainly has the wow factor, with an entertainment suite, five double bedrooms and seven contemporary bathrooms.

Set over four levels, it has landscaped gardens to three elevations, and a triple garage adds to its luxurious accommodation.

An impressive entrance hallway, with bespoke open staircase, leads in to the spacious home that has underfloor heating throughout.

There's a handy boot room and cloakroom, then a cosy snug, along with the lounge that has panelled walls and herringbone oak floor.

To the rear is the swish open -plan living kitchen, with bi-folding doors to an outdoor entertainment area.

The kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar, features bespoke units with quartz work surfaces and Bosch integrated appliances.

Feature LED lighting, and a built-in sound system add to the ambience here and in other rooms.

Bi-folding doors open from the living and dining room to a side garden, while a versatile home office features built-in furniture and shelving.

A fitted-out utility has access to the integral triple garage that has power and lighting, with three electrically-operated doors and a car charging point.

To the lower ground floor is a home entertainment room with wall panelling, oak flooring and a bar, plus patio doors to outside.

Further to this is a plush cinema room with built-in sound system, a home gym, and a cloakroom.

From the first floor gallery landing are three bedrooms, two with dressing rooms and en suites, then an annexe and the house bathroom.

One bedroom has a Juliet balcony, and a rear guest bedroom has built-in storage.

The house bathroom's contemporary suite with porcelain tiling includes an over-size panel bath with shower, and a washbasin vanity unit.

Bedroom five or the annexe could be used as self-contained accommodation or a further bedroom suite, with a first floor kitchenette that leads to a room above the garage and next to an en suite shower room.

The part-vaulted room features Velux windows, and a speaker system.

On the second floor is the main bedroom suite that has four Velux windows with stunning views, and a deluxe bespoke dressing room and en suite with free-standing bath and walk-in shower with integrated seating.

This home in Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 7DR​, is for sale at £1,400,000, with Mallinson and Co, Penistone.

