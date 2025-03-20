For sale at £1.4m: spectacular Sandal home with outstanding features

Set over four levels, it has landscaped gardens to three elevations, and a triple garage adds to its luxurious accommodation.
An impressive entrance hallway, with bespoke open staircase, leads in to the spacious home that has underfloor heating throughout.
There's a handy boot room and cloakroom, then a cosy snug, along with the lounge that has panelled walls and herringbone oak floor.
To the rear is the swish open -plan living kitchen, with bi-folding doors to an outdoor entertainment area.
The kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar, features bespoke units with quartz work surfaces and Bosch integrated appliances.
Feature LED lighting, and a built-in sound system add to the ambience here and in other rooms.
Bi-folding doors open from the living and dining room to a side garden, while a versatile home office features built-in furniture and shelving.
A fitted-out utility has access to the integral triple garage that has power and lighting, with three electrically-operated doors and a car charging point.
To the lower ground floor is a home entertainment room with wall panelling, oak flooring and a bar, plus patio doors to outside.
Further to this is a plush cinema room with built-in sound system, a home gym, and a cloakroom.
From the first floor gallery landing are three bedrooms, two with dressing rooms and en suites, then an annexe and the house bathroom.
One bedroom has a Juliet balcony, and a rear guest bedroom has built-in storage.
The house bathroom's contemporary suite with porcelain tiling includes an over-size panel bath with shower, and a washbasin vanity unit.
Bedroom five or the annexe could be used as self-contained accommodation or a further bedroom suite, with a first floor kitchenette that leads to a room above the garage and next to an en suite shower room.
The part-vaulted room features Velux windows, and a speaker system.
On the second floor is the main bedroom suite that has four Velux windows with stunning views, and a deluxe bespoke dressing room and en suite with free-standing bath and walk-in shower with integrated seating.
This home in Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 7DR, is for sale at £1,400,000, with Mallinson and Co, Penistone.
