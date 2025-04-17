Inside this extended Horbury cottage with fabulous kitchen and bathroom

The front aspect of extended Grove Cottage in Horbury.

This stunning period cottage has a high spec interior with oodles of charm.

Grove Cottage is a carefully extended home with charming rooms that include a large breakfast kitchen.

Within the kitchen are a breakfast island, cream shaker-style units, granite worktops, integrated appliances and a feature fireplace with cast iron wood burning stove on a stone hearth.

Sliding UPVC sash windows feature throughout the building, that has an entrance porch leading in.

An extended, beamed lounge and diner has French doors to outside, and a cosy gas-fired cast iron stove with exposed brick surround, while from the first floor's long landing is access to three double bedrooms, and a spacious house bathroom with twin wash basins, a shower enclosure and a raised double-ended bath with granite surround.

The main bedroom, with built-in wardrobes, has its own stylish en suite facility, and another is currently in use as an office.

There's a lovely feature arched window to light up the staircase, that has half-panelled walls.

​Timber double gates​ give entry to the property from Daw Lane​, and the large block paved courtyard ​with parking for several vehicles.

A luxury, modern brakfast kitchen with granite worktops and integrated appliances.

​With well stocked ​side borders ​is a garden shed and period stone walls.

A wrought iron gate lead​s up steps to a lawned side garden with mature trees and shrubs​, and a pergola​-covered Yorkshire stone seating area​.

The ​rear private garden ​has a large Yorkshire stone paved patio, ​a lawned area, mature plants and shrubs, ​a brick-built outbuilding and a large summer house.

​This home in Daw Lane, Horbury, Wakefield​, has a guide price of £450,000 to £475,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett.

A stunning lounge with central feature fireplace.