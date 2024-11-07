Inside this high spec home, designed to grow with your family

High spec throughout, it is on the market with Purplebricks at a price of £575,000 and can be viewed in full here: https://fave.co/3YYZ7eP

Its attractive layout begins with a roomy entrance hall with staircase up, leading to a stunning open-plan kitchen with dining and family room.

With fitted units and granite worktops, the kitchen has a Belfast sink with Quooker tap, and NEFF appliances that include two electric ovens, a microwave, an integrated fridge freezer and a dishwasher.

A large island with breakfast bar has an induction hob and additional two-ring gas hob, and there's a fitted seating and dining area with bench seats, while the family space offers relaxing vibes with a plush carpet, modern décor, and a wood burner.

The adjoining sunroom is another attractive space, with doors to outside.

A separate utility room and a ground floor w.c. complete this level, that has access to the garage. On the first floor, the main bedroom has fitted wardrobes, and a rustic touch with an exposed ceiling beam. There's a private balcony, and an en-suite shower room with under floor heating.

Four further bedrooms include three doubles, two with fitted wardrobes, and a single that is currently used as a dressing room. The high-spec family bathroom features a luxury three-piece suite and fully tiled walls.

Loft access with a pull-down ladder provides additional storage space. The house has solar panels fitted that are two years old.

The driveway has parking for five cars and there is an integral garage. The lawned garden is enclosed, with a choice of patio seating areas.

This home in Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HP is chain free and ready to move in to. It is for sale at £575,000, with Purplebricks.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

1 . Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HP The open plan living and dining kitchen. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HP Comfortable family space with a brci fireplace and cosy woodburner. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HP Looking through from lounge to kitchen. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales