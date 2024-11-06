See inside this captivating cottage with lovely gardens and location

Church Cottage sits at the end of a long driveway with electric gates, and has a large garage with plenty of parking.

Am entrance hall with herringbone wood-effect flooring has cloakroom space, and leads on to a bright country kitchen with built-in cabinetry and a central island with breakfast bar, topped in marble white. Among appliances is a double oven and gas hob.

From the kitchen is a dining room with wooden floor, built in shelves and alcoves, and French doors to a rear terrace.

A handy utility room and a w.c. are both off the hallway, as is the spacious sitting room, with multiple windows. An exposed brick fireplace holds a cosy log-burning stove.

Next is a lovely sun room with windows to three sides, and a private patio outside its doors. From the sitting room are stairs to the first floor landing, with a main bedroom that has built-in wardrobes and a modern ensuite shower room with washbasin vanity unit.

Two further bedrooms include a good-size double, and a triple size room with a vaulted ceiling that overlooks the garden. A family bathroom features a claw foot, roll top bath and a shower within its suite.

To the rear of the house is a large rear terrace and lawned garden with filled borders, a greenhouse and a shed, with a choice of seating areas.

From the cottage there is access to Newmillerdam Country Park, and shops, pubs and restaurants are all within easy reach.

​Church Cottage, Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield, is for sale at £700,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.

