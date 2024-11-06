See inside this captivating cottage with lovely gardens and location

Church Cottage sits at the end of a long driveway with electric gates, and has a large garage with plenty of parking.
Am entrance hall with herringbone wood-effect flooring has cloakroom space, and leads on to a bright country kitchen with built-in cabinetry and a central island with breakfast bar, topped in marble white. Among appliances is a double oven and gas hob.
From the kitchen is a dining room with wooden floor, built in shelves and alcoves, and French doors to a rear terrace.
A handy utility room and a w.c. are both off the hallway, as is the spacious sitting room, with multiple windows. An exposed brick fireplace holds a cosy log-burning stove.
Next is a lovely sun room with windows to three sides, and a private patio outside its doors. From the sitting room are stairs to the first floor landing, with a main bedroom that has built-in wardrobes and a modern ensuite shower room with washbasin vanity unit.
Two further bedrooms include a good-size double, and a triple size room with a vaulted ceiling that overlooks the garden. A family bathroom features a claw foot, roll top bath and a shower within its suite.
To the rear of the house is a large rear terrace and lawned garden with filled borders, a greenhouse and a shed, with a choice of seating areas.
From the cottage there is access to Newmillerdam Country Park, and shops, pubs and restaurants are all within easy reach.
Church Cottage, Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield, is for sale at £700,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.
