The appealing cottage in Woolley village has extensive, enclosed gardens.

See inside this captivating cottage with lovely gardens and location

By Sally Burton
Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:46 BST
This welcoming cottage, in its leafy location with a choice of country walks, is also close to local amenities and commuter links.

Church Cottage sits at the end of a long driveway with electric gates, and has a large garage with plenty of parking.

Am entrance hall with herringbone wood-effect flooring has cloakroom space, and leads on to a bright country kitchen with built-in cabinetry and a central island with breakfast bar, topped in marble white. Among appliances is a double oven and gas hob.

From the kitchen is a dining room with wooden floor, built in shelves and alcoves, and French doors to a rear terrace.

A handy utility room and a w.c. are both off the hallway, as is the spacious sitting room, with multiple windows. An exposed brick fireplace holds a cosy log-burning stove.

Next is a lovely sun room with windows to three sides, and a private patio outside its doors. From the sitting room are stairs to the first floor landing, with a main bedroom that has built-in wardrobes and a modern ensuite shower room with washbasin vanity unit.

Two further bedrooms include a good-size double, and a triple size room with a vaulted ceiling that overlooks the garden. A family bathroom features a claw foot, roll top bath and a shower within its suite.

To the rear of the house is a large rear terrace and lawned garden with filled borders, a greenhouse and a shed, with a choice of seating areas.

From the cottage there is access to Newmillerdam Country Park, and shops, pubs and restaurants are all within easy reach.

​Church Cottage, Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield, is for sale at £700,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.

A stunning kitchen with a central island and breakfast bar.

1. ​Church Cottage, Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield

A stunning kitchen with a central island and breakfast bar.

The kitchen extends to a bright dining area.

2. Church Cottage, Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield

The kitchen extends to a bright dining area.

The sitting room has an exposed brick fireplace with a woodburning stove.

3. ​Church Cottage, Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield

The sitting room has an exposed brick fireplace with a woodburning stove.

This sun room opens out to a private patio area.

4. ​Church Cottage, Church Street, Woolley, Wakefield

This sun room opens out to a private patio area.

