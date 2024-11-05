Inside this 'immaculate' spacious bungalow with outdoor entertaining feature

The four bedroom detached bungalow has an open plan layout with great versatility, and is presented to a very high standard throughout.

Its accommodation includes an entrance porch, a kitchen diner, the lounge, one bedroom with an en-suite, then three further bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

The property is double glazed, with gas central heating and a fitted burglar alarm system.

A block paved driveway to the front leads to the detached garage, while to the rear is a large lawned garden, with covered decking and a bar providing an ideal setting for entertaining family and friends during the warmer months of the year.

The kitchen and diner, with Belfast sink and a full range of wall and base units with granite worktops and upstands, includes an integrated oven and hob with extractor hood over.

Further integrated appliances include a washing machine and dishwasher. Double glazed French doors lead outside to a paved patio.

From the kitchen is an open archway through to the lounge, which is a spacious living area with exposed beams to the ceiling, and a bi-folding double glazed door to the rear garden, set within a feature exposed brick wall.

The first of four bedrooms has its own en suite shower room with vanity unit and w.c., and two further bedrooms are doubles.

A fully tiled house bathroom includes a walk-in shower, with a free standing bath tub, w.c. and a vanity unit.

This home in Kendal Drive, Castleford, has no onward chain and is currently for sale at a price of £420,000, with Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth, tel. 0113 282 3056.

