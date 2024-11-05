Decking with an outdoor covered area and a garden bar provide excellent entertaining facilities in the garden.placeholder image
Decking with an outdoor covered area and a garden bar provide excellent entertaining facilities in the garden.

Inside this 'immaculate' spacious bungalow with outdoor entertaining feature

By Sally Burton
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:19 BST
This modern property maximises its space to the full, and allows natural light to flood the interior wherever possible.

The four bedroom detached bungalow has an open plan layout with great versatility, and is presented to a very high standard throughout.

Its accommodation includes an entrance porch, a kitchen diner, the lounge, one bedroom with an en-suite, then three further bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

The property is double glazed, with gas central heating and a fitted burglar alarm system.

A block paved driveway to the front leads to the detached garage, while to the rear is a large lawned garden, with covered decking and a bar providing an ideal setting for entertaining family and friends during the warmer months of the year.

The kitchen and diner, with Belfast sink and a full range of wall and base units with granite worktops and upstands, includes an integrated oven and hob with extractor hood over.

Further integrated appliances include a washing machine and dishwasher. Double glazed French doors lead outside to a paved patio.

From the kitchen is an open archway through to the lounge, which is a spacious living area with exposed beams to the ceiling, and a bi-folding double glazed door to the rear garden, set within a feature exposed brick wall.

The first of four bedrooms has its own en suite shower room with vanity unit and w.c., and two further bedrooms are doubles.

A fully tiled house bathroom includes a walk-in shower, with a free standing bath tub, w.c. and a vanity unit.

This home in Kendal Drive, Castleford, has no onward chain and is currently for sale at a price of £420,000, with Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth, tel. 0113 282 3056.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-unusual-cottage-with-land-for-sale-in-ackworth-4844923

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-ps125m-super-stylish-sandal-home-with-raft-of-facilities-4838888

A front exterior view of the Castleford property.

1. Kendal Drive, Castleford

A front exterior view of the Castleford property. Photo: Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth

Photo Sales
A very spacious open plan kitchen with diner.

2. Kendal Drive, Castleford , West Yorkshire

A very spacious open plan kitchen with diner. Photo: Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth

Photo Sales
The kitchen has a full range of fitted units, with integrated appliances.

3. Kendal Drive, Castleford , West Yorkshire

The kitchen has a full range of fitted units, with integrated appliances. Photo: Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth

Photo Sales
The kitchen with diner has an open archway through to the lounge.

4. Kendal Drive, Castleford , West Yorkshire

The kitchen with diner has an open archway through to the lounge. Photo: Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BelfastCastlefordGarforth
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice