See inside this unusual cottage with land - for sale in Ackworth

The well-presented end terrace cottage has a large garden or potential building plot, that has previously carried planning permission for development.

There is plenty of potential for a new owner to make the space and land work for their requirements.

Inside the cottage is stylish living space, with a farmhouse-style kitchen and diner that features a gas Rangemaster cooker with extractor fan and hood.

With a stable-style door, the dining kitchen has fitted units, and an integrated fridge and freezer.

Windows look over the courtyard and side garden, and there’s an opening to the lounge.

This spacious, open plan room with a feature fireplace, and cosy dual fuel log burner, has a spindled staircase to the first floor.

The garden room follows, with wood flooring and an insulated roof. With rear garden views, it is a peaceful retreat.

Above are two double bedrooms and a bathroom with both a bath and a separate shower unit.

Within walking distance of village pubs and eateries, and with stunning countryside all around, this home is perfect for a semi-rural lifestyle.

It features a long driveway and a courtyard with plenty of seating space.

The loft has been fully boarded, has a double-glazed window and is decorated to create versatile room space.

Standing within approximately 0.22 acres, with a further piece of land on a separate title deed, the property’s extensive garden has a large front lawn, two floodlights, a courtyard with a water tap, and two detached garages with power and light.

This home in Watering Troughs, Ackworth, Pontefract, is priced at £300,000, with Martin and Co, Pontefract, tel. 01977 308964.

Watering Troughs, Ackworth, Pontefract The semi-rural cottage has a long, gated driveway.

Watering Troughs, Ackworth, Pontefract The lounge has a feature fireplace with a dual fuel burner to cosy up the cooler evenings.

Watering Troughs, Ackworth, Pontefract An attractive garden room has a solid wood floor and an insulated roof.