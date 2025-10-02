Inside this luxurious £1.45m home with high spec living kitchen

Meadow View House is a private, detached property with an upgraded living kitchen, and barn and studio buildings that currently house a home office and gym.

With 2.4 acres of land, the house is bright and spacious with luxurious features.

An entrance hall with superb reception space leads through to the swish living and dining kitchen.

The dual-aspect lounge area, with glazed doors to the gardens, has a Jotul wood-burning, cast iron range fire on a raised stone hearth.

Glazed doors also lead outside from the dining area.

The​ high spec kitchen has lovely views through four mullion windows. An island unit with breakfast bar has a Neff induction hob and wine fridge, while fitted units incorporate an integrated coffee machine, dishwasher and ovens.

Off the kitchen there's a w.c. and utility room that opens to the outdoor entertainment area.

A double-aspect cinema or second sitting room has sliding doors to a communications room, and a shaped garden room yields panoramic views.

A family room with panelled walls is currently used as a home office.

The staircase with spindle balustrade rises to the first floor landing with loft access, and a bright main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, and wiring for sound. Its dressing area has built-in wardrobes and leads to an en suite shower room.

Another en suite bedroom again has lovely views, and there are two further double bedrooms.

The house bathroom features a slipper-style bath with stand-alone mixer tap and shower, and a washbasin vanity unit.

With an outdoor store is undercover garaging and a workshop. The property has alarm and CCTV systems, and an electric car charger.

Its long driveway is flanked by trees, lawns and a raised garden with terrace.

A lower driveway accesses outbuildings, and garden​s that include a play area​. A gateway​ leads to woodland​ and rural walks.

The walled upper garden has a greenhouse, a stone-flagged terrace, and an outdoor w.c..

Meadow View House, Heath​, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,450,000, with Simon Blyth Estate Agent, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730​.

