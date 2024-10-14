Inside this magnificent, historic country house near Wakefield, for sale at £1.5m

Once the ancient seat of the Viscounts of Galway, whose coat of arms adorns the front facade, Hodroyd Hall is a magnificent sandstone-built home that in its time has been a convent, country seat to the Monckton family, a military hospital and National Coal Board offices.

The earliest reference to the property dates back as far as 1144, and it has links to both Oliver Cromwell, and Mary Queen of Scots.

With grand period detail and high spec, modern living comforts, the property comprises two separate dwellings brought together as one majestic house, as per its original design.

Along with three acres of gardens, it has two double garages and a charming courtyard.

Leading off an impressive reception hall with flagstone flooring, arched doorways, and a stunning wooden staircase to the gallery landing,is the triple-aspect library with sash windows and brick-built fireplace.

A bright, elegant dining room is adjacent to a lovely orangery, with stone walls and vaulted glass ceiling.

In the drawing room is a feature fireplace, coffered ceiling, venetian plaster, and stone-mullion windows, one with a window seat overlooking the gardens.

There are two kitchens: the main kitchen and the scullery.

The main kitchen, with terracotta tiles, features a vaulted ceiling. Next to the scullery is a spacious morning room.

Cloakrooms, a cellar, and three further reception rooms, currently not in use and collectively known as the Great Hall, complete the ground floor.

Although in need of some renovation, the Great Hall could, potentially, be developed to create separate accommodation.

Six individually styled bedrooms on the first floor include the Cromwell Room where Oliver Cromwell is said to have convalesced during the Civil

War, while The Queen’s Chamber may have been a resting place for Mary, Queen of Scots, during her journey to Fotheringay Castle.

Three bedrooms have en suite facilities, and one also has a dressing room.

Two family bathrooms have free-standing, roll-top baths, and shower units.

A second floor attic offers further development potential.

The grounds include pristine lawns, mainly to the south-east and south-west of the house, terraces, and a central paved courtyard.

One lawned area is walled, with paved terracing and a central ornamental pond, while the other is surrounded by woodland and wildflower

meadows.

An attractive lawned garden bordered by trees, fronts a gravel driveway and turning circle.

Offers over £1,500,000 are invited for Hodroyd Hall, High Well Hill Lane, Felkirk, South Hiendley, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

1 . Hodroyd Hall, High Well Hill Lane, Felkirk, South Hiendley A wooden staircase leads up from the reception hall to the first floor gallery landing. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Hodroyd Hall, High Well Hill Lane, Felkirk, South Hiendley A double aspect reception room. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Hodroyd Hall, High Well Hill Lane, Felkirk, South Hiendley A banquet-size room within Hodroyd Hall. Photo: Strutt and Parker, Harrogate Photo Sales