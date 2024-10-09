Inside this simply stunning High Ackworth home - new on the market

It features many luxurious touches, with an open plan, bespoke kitchen by Tom Howley of Harrogate, that has fitted units with Quartz work surfaces, and an island equipped with electric hob and BORA down draft extractor.

A serving tray is crafted into the units, along with pull-out bins and a NEFF dishwasher.

The kitchen links to a family room with bi-fold doors to the landscaped garden, making it a great entertaining space.

This whole area has abundant natural light.

Appliances within the kitchen include two NEFF slide-and-hide ovens, a NEFF microwave oven, NEFF Coffee Machine, and a double Belfast sink with shower spray tap and Quooker hot water tap.

A bespoke seating area with leather seats adds to the amenities, and is further to the sizeable, separate lounge.

To complete the ground floor accommodation there's a utility room and a guest w.c.. Underfloor heating runs throughout this level.

There are four good-size bedrooms on the first floor: three have Sharps fitted wardrobes with lighting, and two have en-suite bathrooms. A walk-in dressing area is added to one room, and there's a modern family bathroom.

A resin driveway leads to the house through electric radio gates, with a double garage, an EV charge port and ample parking.

Landscaped, private gardens with mature trees surround the house, that is close to many local amenities.

A planning application with consent for a two-storey extension to the house can be viewed via the Council website at: 24/01142/FUL

The Paddock, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £975,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

1 . The Paddock, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth, West Yorkshire The driveway and front view of the four-bedroom house. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . The Paddock, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth, West Yorkshire The luxurious and bespoke open plan kitchen. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . The Paddock, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth, West Yorkshire Open plan relaxed seating with bi-fold doors to the garden. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . The Paddock, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth, West Yorkshire The spacious lounge with central fireplace. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales