An overview of the village property, from the front aspect.An overview of the village property, from the front aspect.
An overview of the village property, from the front aspect.

Inside this pristine, refurbished property with beamed rooms and great garden space

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd May 2024, 14:45 BST
This very stylish and comfortable property within a quiet village has spacious rooms with character, and south-facing gardens with choice seating areas.

A reception hall with engineered hardwood flooring leads in to the house, with a staircase leading up..

The large and bright, beamed dining room with central fireplace and wood-burning stove has a window seat to one of its windows overlooking the garden. French doors lead outside.

Next is the sitting room, also with painted beams to the ceiling, that has a fireplace with oak mantle and wood-burning stove.

The refurbished kitchen and breakfast room has shaker style units with oak worktops, and integrated appliances that include a dishwasher, fridge freezer, and extractor hood, with space for a Rangemaster cooker, and for table and chairs. Its high vaulted ceiling exposes roof trusses and beams.

Further facilities include a w.c. and a utility room.

Towards the rear of the property is a garden room with engineered hardwood flooring, a wood-burning stove, a large exposed beam, and patio doors that open to the paved garden with pergola.

All main reception rooms have garden views, and a small study completes the ground floor.

Above, the main bedroom has built-in wardrobes, and an en suite shower room with contemporary suite.

With three further bedrooms is a luxurious bathroom with free-standing ‘ball and claw foot’ bath, and a shower enclosure.

The Lanterns sits at the head of a small, exclusive cul-de-sac, with driveway parking, a detached garage with light and power, and a large metal storage shed.

In the rear private garden is a stone-flagged entertaining area with pergola, external lighting, and built-in stone BBQ and pizza oven.

Offers over £750,000 are invited for The Lanterns, Peplow Close, by Knight Frank, Yorkshire, tel. 01423 222078.

Seating areas allow for entertaining in the south-facing garden.

The Lanterns, Peplow Close, Burton Salmon

Seating areas allow for entertaining in the south-facing garden. Photo: Knight Frank, Yorkshire

A shaker-style kitchen with oak worktops has a high vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and trusses.

The Lanterns, Peplow Close, Burton Salmon

A shaker-style kitchen with oak worktops has a high vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and trusses. Photo: Knight Frank, Yorkshire

A spacious, beamed reception room with log burner stove.

The Lanterns, Peplow Close, Burton Salmon

A spacious, beamed reception room with log burner stove. Photo: Knight Frank, Yorkshire

The dining room has space for a larger style table and chairs.

The Lanterns, Peplow Close, Burton Salmon

The dining room has space for a larger style table and chairs. Photo: Knight Frank, Yorkshire

