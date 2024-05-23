Inside this pristine, refurbished property with beamed rooms and great garden space

A reception hall with engineered hardwood flooring leads in to the house, with a staircase leading up..

The large and bright, beamed dining room with central fireplace and wood-burning stove has a window seat to one of its windows overlooking the garden. French doors lead outside.

Next is the sitting room, also with painted beams to the ceiling, that has a fireplace with oak mantle and wood-burning stove.

The refurbished kitchen and breakfast room has shaker style units with oak worktops, and integrated appliances that include a dishwasher, fridge freezer, and extractor hood, with space for a Rangemaster cooker, and for table and chairs. Its high vaulted ceiling exposes roof trusses and beams.

Further facilities include a w.c. and a utility room.

Towards the rear of the property is a garden room with engineered hardwood flooring, a wood-burning stove, a large exposed beam, and patio doors that open to the paved garden with pergola.

All main reception rooms have garden views, and a small study completes the ground floor.

Above, the main bedroom has built-in wardrobes, and an en suite shower room with contemporary suite.

With three further bedrooms is a luxurious bathroom with free-standing ‘ball and claw foot’ bath, and a shower enclosure.

The Lanterns sits at the head of a small, exclusive cul-de-sac, with driveway parking, a detached garage with light and power, and a large metal storage shed.

In the rear private garden is a stone-flagged entertaining area with pergola, external lighting, and built-in stone BBQ and pizza oven.

Offers over £750,000 are invited for The Lanterns, Peplow Close, by Knight Frank, Yorkshire, tel. 01423 222078.

