Inside this rural village home with great living space and an amazing garden

With an extensive garden and open views beyond, this four bedroom detached property in Darrington village has land of around a third of an acre.
By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 15:10 BST

A sweeping drive leads up to the house and its detached garage with power and lighting.

From an entrance porch is the reception hall with a gallery staircase and a large window overlooking the landscaped garden that stretches out to the rear.

Along with the spacious, double aspect lounge with a coal effect gas stove, there's a good size conservatory surrounded by garden views, and with doors to outside, and a handy ground floor w.c..

Across the hallway is a kitchen with bay window, that has a breakfast bar, a gas cooker and integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer and dishwasher.

A bay window also features in the sizeable dining room.

There's a bright and versatile study or home office, with Karndean flooring, and bi-fold doors with views out to the rear.

A utility room has plumbing for a washing machine.

Four spacious bedrooms are on the first floor, two of which are double aspect, and one has its own en-suite shower room with toilet.

A family bathroom includes both a corner bath and a shower unit, and there's a storage cupboard on the landing.

The well maintained property, that has been improved in recent years, has a large, lawned and landscaped garden that is completely private, with hedging and plant and shrub borders, a patio seating area, a number of varied fruit trees, and a greenhouse with power and light.

The detached garage also has power and light connected.

Alaska Lodge, Chapel Hill, Darrington, Pontefract, is for sale at a price of £625,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract.

