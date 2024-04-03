Inside this rural village home with great living space and an amazing garden

A sweeping drive leads up to the house and its detached garage with power and lighting.
From an entrance porch is the reception hall with a gallery staircase and a large window overlooking the landscaped garden that stretches out to the rear.
Along with the spacious, double aspect lounge with a coal effect gas stove, there's a good size conservatory surrounded by garden views, and with doors to outside, and a handy ground floor w.c..
Across the hallway is a kitchen with bay window, that has a breakfast bar, a gas cooker and integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer and dishwasher.
A bay window also features in the sizeable dining room.
There's a bright and versatile study or home office, with Karndean flooring, and bi-fold doors with views out to the rear.
A utility room has plumbing for a washing machine.
Four spacious bedrooms are on the first floor, two of which are double aspect, and one has its own en-suite shower room with toilet.
A family bathroom includes both a corner bath and a shower unit, and there's a storage cupboard on the landing.
The well maintained property, that has been improved in recent years, has a large, lawned and landscaped garden that is completely private, with hedging and plant and shrub borders, a patio seating area, a number of varied fruit trees, and a greenhouse with power and light.
The detached garage also has power and light connected.
Alaska Lodge, Chapel Hill, Darrington, Pontefract, is for sale at a price of £625,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract.
