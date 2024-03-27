Look inside this lovely updated Victorian home - for sale now in St Johns
The three-storey home combines space and character, with two versatile reception rooms and four bedrooms.
An entrance vestibule and impressive hallway give access to both reception rooms, the kitchen, and cellars.
Three bedrooms, a dressing area and the house bathroom are off the first floor landing with its stained glass window: further stairs lead up to a bedroom with en suite shower room, and a loft room.
Period features such as dado rails, decorative coving and ceiling roses can be seen throughout.
A multi-fuel cast iron burner, on tiled hearth with marble surround, is a focal point of the living room, with a walk-in bay window with sash windows.
An open fire with tiled and marble fireplace features in the dining and sitting room, with built-in corner shelving.
The kitchen has a range cooker inset into the chimney breast, and there is an original creole, while through an archway is the pantry.
In the cellar, with Yorkshire stone-flagged floor, are openings to the old coalhouse, the wine cellar and main cellar room that has power and light, and an original curing table.
To the front of the house is a stone-paved pathway with a pebbled front garden.
The rear garden has an artificial lawn, with a woodchip area and paved patio.
There's an electric car charging point, and a gated rear driveway provides parking, with a single integral garage.
This mid-terrace home in College Grove Road, St Johns, Wakefield, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, at £360,000.
