The property's breakfast kitchen has a range cooker, and an original creole, with an archway to a pantry.

The three-storey home combines space and character, with two versatile reception rooms and four bedrooms.

An entrance vestibule and impressive hallway give access to both reception rooms, the kitchen, and cellars.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Three bedrooms, a dressing area and the house bathroom are off the first floor landing with its stained glass window: further stairs lead up to a bedroom with en suite shower room, and a loft room.

Period features such as dado rails, decorative coving and ceiling roses can be seen throughout.

A multi-fuel cast iron burner, on tiled hearth with marble surround, is a focal point of the living room, with a walk-in bay window with sash windows.

An open fire with tiled and marble fireplace features in the dining and sitting room, with built-in corner shelving.

A stained glass door leads from the vestibule to the reception hallway.

In the cellar, with Yorkshire stone-flagged floor, are openings to the old coalhouse, the wine cellar and main cellar room that has power and light, and an original curing table.

To the front of the house is a stone-paved pathway with a pebbled front garden.

The rear garden has an artificial lawn, with a woodchip area and paved patio.

There's an electric car charging point, and a gated rear driveway provides parking, with a single integral garage.

A marble fireplace with multi-fuel cast iron burner is a feature in the bay-fronted living room.