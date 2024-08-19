Inside this spectacular £2m home for sale near Pontefract

Accessed through electric gates, the grand home with limestone exterior and extensive gardens, has parking on its forecourt,and a three-car garage.

There is current planning permission for the addition of a single storey annexe.

A unique bay window in the entrance hall, that runs the full height of the property, is impressive, along with a magnificent spiral staircase that was crafted in 1958 from French mahogany.

There's a luxurious ground floor w.c., then a bespoke breakfast kitchen, with an antique servant bell.

Light floods in from the wide window with views of the garden, and fitted units have black granite worktops, with a central island and a Miele induction hob fronting multiple built-in ovens.

A walk-in pantry, utility room and separate workshop are all at this level, with a second w.c..

The staircase down to the cellar reveals a fully renovated floor with a home gym and storage areas.

An elegant dining room has a decorative fireplace upon marble hearth, with French doors that open out to the patio.

In the drawing room is intricate cornicing, blue panelled walls and arched alcoves, with an ornate fireplace and a 30-foot picture window overlooking manicured lawns.

A rich maple hardwood floor runs into the wooden panelled sunroom that is concealed by an internal door.

Connected to the sunroom by French doors concealed in bookcases, is a peaceful library with a marble fireplace, mahogany shelving and cupboards, that could be a great study, office or snug.

Off the landing with its handcrafted William Morris wallpaper are six sizeable bedrooms, four of which have en-suite facilities.

The main suite, with glorious views, has a private balcony, with an en-suite that features a sunken bathtub, and wash basin on floating marble shelf.

A huge guest suite has its own dual-aspect lounge, plus a dressing area and en-suite shower room.

One bedroom is currently used as a home office, and another has floor to ceiling mirrored wardrobes with a concealed door to another full-size bathroom in pink marble with gold accents and chic retro styling.

French doors leading to a second private balcony and an en-suite shower room.

Two more bedrooms include one with a balcony and another with exceptional floorspace and double fitted wardrobes.

A spacious family bathroom exudes vintage glamour with a traditional roll-top bath featuring telephone style taps.

Over the years, 300-plus trees have been planted. The sweeping lawns and mature woodland offer complete privacy.

Several access points lead into the house from the wrap-around patio. Landscaped raised lavender beds and a stone bridge built over the lily pond are notable features.

The five acre plot with boundary walls and trees, has a full CCTV security system, with an intercom entrance.

Manasseh, Darrington Road, Pontefract, is for sale at £2,000,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract.

1 . Manasseh, Darrington Road, Pontefract The hallway, with marble floor, has a feature spiral staircase. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Manasseh, Darrington Road, Pontefract The drawing room has a 30ft picture window overlooking the manicured gardens. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Manasseh, Darrington Road, Pontefract An elegant dining room, with French doors to outside. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Manasseh, Darrington Road, Pontefract The bespoke breakfast kitchen has granite worktops and a central island. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales