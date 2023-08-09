News you can trust since 1852
Inside this superior family home with open views yet close to amenities

A contemporary home in a coveted location overlooking a golf course is for sale, with many attractive features.
By Sally Burton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:42 BST
The front view of the impressive property.The front view of the impressive property.
The front view of the impressive property.

The beautifully presented Thornesgate property, with anthracite windows, and solid oak doors, has an enclosed garden that's large enough for entertaining, with lawn and patio areas.

It also has a balcony to allow full appreciation of the green views to the rear.

With digital dual zone central heating controlled via an app, the house accommodation includes an entrance hall with feature staircase, a study or home office, a w.c. and utility, and the kitchen diner, with sliding doors to the living room.

In the kitchen are fitted units with granite worktops, a central island with breakfast bar, and integrated appliances that include a Neff oven and a Bosch dishwasher.

The living room has bi-folding doors to outside.

There is loft and balcony access from the first floor landing, that leads to four bedrooms and the modern house bathroom. The balcony is paved with a glass balustrade, and has lighting.

One double bedroom has an en suite shower room, and with one other room, has fitted wardrobes with sliding coloured mirrored doors.

The sleek and open plan kitchen has an island with breakfast bar.The sleek and open plan kitchen has an island with breakfast bar.
The sleek and open plan kitchen has an island with breakfast bar.
A lawned front garden with planted borders has a side driveway, with parking for three vehicles. This leads to the single semi-detached garage.

The rear enclosed garden is tiered with a paved patio area that wraps around the garage, ideal for al fresco dining and with space for a shed.

This property in Thornesgate Drive, Wakefield, has an asking price of £465,000, and is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291 294.

