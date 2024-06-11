Inside this swish open plan home with deluxe kitchen and bathrooms

The detached, individually designed home has a glossy interior with under floor heating and high spec features throughout.

Its impressive open plan has flowing kitchen, diner and family space, with a built-in bar and bi-fold doors out to garden seating.

The hallway, with full-height window, is overlooked by a gallery landing with glass balustrade, accessed by a turn staircase.

From the living room, with fitted shutters and feature slate TV unit, is a covered balcony through bi-fold doors.

A room of flexible use is currently a gym, and there's a ground floor cloakroom with marble wash basin.

Shaker units with quartz worktops and built in appliances, that include a range oven, feature within the kitchen that has an island unit, a pantry and a utility room.

All five bedrooms and four bathrooms are on the first floor.

French doors lead out to a Juliet balcony from the main bedroom.

A walk-in dressing room has built in wardrobes, while the stunning en suite, with feature tiling, displays a freestanding copper bath with mixer tap unit, a walk-in shower, and washbasins within a vanity unit.

All the bedrooms have en suites, and some have built-in wardrobes.

Automated gates give entry to the property's driveway, that offers parking space and leads to the integral double garage.

Lovely lawned and landscaped gardens with tiled seating areas and a barbecue, are made private by bamboo grass, and there’s an enclosed dog play area.

The property has an alarm system and CCTV.

The Birches, Grimpit Hill, Notton,is for sale with Holroyd Miller, Wakefield, for £1,250,000. Call 01924 299494.

