See inside this rustic and roomy cottage with a fabulous country kitchen

With a former life as two separate cottages, the well-proportioned home has two reception rooms and a stunning country kitchen.

The latter features a Yorkshire stone floor, with underfloor heating, hardwood cabinetry, and exposed timbers overhead that add to the rusticity. A range-style oven sits within the chimney breast.

The open layout flows through in to the sitting room, with triple aspect windows that flood the room with natural light while displaying views of the enclosed rear garden.

For the cooler nights and months of the year, there's a cosy snug with feature beams and a wood-burning stove.

Off the kitchen, a spacious utility room has a stable door leading outside, and there's an additional laundry room along with a ground floor w.c..

On the first floor, the main bedroom is a luxurious double, with a raft of built-in wardrobes and a plush en suite bathroom.

Two further double rooms include one with dual aspect windows and built-in storage, while the other is more centrally located.

The traditional yet modern family bathroom completes this level, bar a staircase up to the storage loft.

A gravel driveway with off-road parking for multiple vehicles leads in to the property with its lawned front garden that has a variety of planted shrubs and walled boundaries.

Within the large, private and level rear garden is a decked area to the far end, and patio seating, perfect for entertaining family and friends in the summer months.

This stunning property in Jebb Lane, Haigh, is offered for sale at £600,000, with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Huddersfield.

Call 01484 432773 for further information.

1 . Jebb Lane, Haigh An idyllic, traditional country kitchen with Yorkshire stone floor and exposed beams. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Jebb Lane, Haigh A spacious, triple aspect sitting room floods with natural light. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . Jebb Lane, Haigh Rustic warmth and comfort in this cosy snug. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield Photo Sales