Inside this deceptively spacious countryside home in beautiful surroundings
The two-double-bedroom Flockton home has gates to a large driveway that provides parking space, while a paved pathway leads to the orchard and a wood store.
Beyond are two tiered patio areas and the stunning lawned gardens that circuit the conservatory, to the front of the property.
The interior has an entrance hall that leads to the sitting and dining room. With original beams, this room has a multi-fuel cast iron burner on a Yorkshire stone hearth, set within the chimney breast. A staircase leads upwards.
A living room has an electric fire on a Yorkshire stone hearth inset to the chimney breast, with a decorative brick interior, then there's the conservatory with French doors that open to the gardens.
An inner hallway with understairs storage leads to the kitchen diner and a utility room, while another door leads down to a cellar room.
The kitchen, with tiled floor and rear entrance door, has fitted units, and an integrated oven and grill.
Along with the utility room there is a ground floor w.c..
From the first floor landing are the two double bedrooms and a contemporary shower room.
Lawned gardens have well-stocked borders, with paved patio areas, a vegetable patch, and the orchard with fruit trees that include plum, apple, cherry and pear.
Despite its quiet rural setting, the house is conveniently close to a range of amenities in Flockton, Overton and Middlestown, with main motorway links also within easy reach of the property.
This home in Grange Lane, Flockton, Wakefield, is for sale at £550,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.
