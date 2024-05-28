Inside this chapel conversion that combines quality with rustic character

The three bedroom, stone built conversion stands within a corner plot in the heart of the pretty rural village of Badsworth, and has many lovely original features.

Its spacious open plan kitchen and diner is worth special mention, along with the master bedroom that has a cosy corner log burner.

There is underfloor heating to some rooms, and solar panels are fitted to the garage.

The property's full accommodation includes a roomy beamed reception hall with w.c. off, a beamed lounge with feature fireplace and arched windows, and the beamed, modern open plan kitchen with diner, that also has feature windows.

To the first floor there is the master bedroom with a log burner and fitted bench seat below a window as special features, two further double bedrooms and a luxury four-piece family bathroom with a freestanding bath and separate shower cubicle.

To the front and side of the house there are attractive, well-kept gardens, with more gardens to the rear that include plenty of patio space for time spent outside, and entertaining. All the garden areas are enclosed.

Solar panels to the garage also include solar batteries and there is an EV car charging point by Zappi. A solar diverter heats water during sunny days and has a feedback into the grid to reduce electricity costs.

At the centre of an exclusive cul-de-sac, the property is within easy reach of the M1/M62 motorways, allowing easy commuting to such places as Leeds, Barnsley, Bradford and Sheffield.

This home, in Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, is currently for sale at £575,000, with eXp UK, Yorkshire and the Humber.

The beamed entrance hallway.

The kitchen, with fitted units and some integrated appliances.

The beamed sitting room has a striking fireplace, and arched design windows.

The beamed dining area is open plan to the kitchen.