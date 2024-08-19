A view of the distinctive property from its lawned, enclosed garden.A view of the distinctive property from its lawned, enclosed garden.
Inside this 'tucked away' swish village home with modern, airy accommodation

By Sally Burton
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:25 BST
This modern, five bedroom home in Middlestown village has impressive space, and bespoke style. It has an integral double garage and a carport, and looks over its own established gardens.

A spacious entrance hall looks up to a bridge gallery landing with glazed balustrade, then a skyscape, courtesy of a huge landing window.

Quality flooring with underfloor heating is a feature throughout the property.

Glazed bi-fold doors open to gardens from the lounge, and an elevated cast-iron log burner with glazed hearth and chimney is a focal point, while a broad opening leads to the dining kitchen where the dining area is used for relaxed seating, and bi-fold doors lead outside.

The bright kitchen has a breakfast bar and an inbuilt induction five-ring hob with extractor, plus an integrated wine fridge and high specification ovens.

Further ground floor accommodation includes a w.c., a rear entrance with lobby, then a utility with garden access.

The spectacular landing window streams natural light to the hallway, and there's glazed balustrading to the double-height window that ascends from the kitchen area.

Five bedrooms include a double with high-angled ceiling, and an en suite shower room with a Velux window.

Another en-suite double room has twin windows, and a dressing room.

There's a further spacious double, then a fourth that is used as a home office.

The fifth single room is also in use as a home office, with two Velux windows.

A house bathroom has both bath and shower, with a vanity unit.

Azure House is accessed along a shared driveway that becomes private once through an automatic gate.

Well-maintained gardens are low maintenance, with a stone-paved terrace and shaped lawns.

Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, is priced at £750,000, with Simon Blyth, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

The approach to the modern Middlestown property.

1. Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield

The approach to the modern Middlestown property. Photo: Simon Blyth, Barnsley

Stylish, open plan living with the breakfast kitchen through to living and dining areas.

2. Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield

Stylish, open plan living with the breakfast kitchen through to living and dining areas. Photo: Simon Blyth, Barnsley

A ground floor view, with staircase rising up.

3. Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield

A ground floor view, with staircase rising up. Photo: Simon Blyth, Barnsley

A lovely dining room with doors out to the garden.

4. Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield

A lovely dining room with doors out to the garden. Photo: Simon Blyth, Barnsley

