Inside this 'tucked away' swish village home with modern, airy accommodation

A spacious entrance hall looks up to a bridge gallery landing with glazed balustrade, then a skyscape, courtesy of a huge landing window.

Quality flooring with underfloor heating is a feature throughout the property.

Glazed bi-fold doors open to gardens from the lounge, and an elevated cast-iron log burner with glazed hearth and chimney is a focal point, while a broad opening leads to the dining kitchen where the dining area is used for relaxed seating, and bi-fold doors lead outside.

The bright kitchen has a breakfast bar and an inbuilt induction five-ring hob with extractor, plus an integrated wine fridge and high specification ovens.

Further ground floor accommodation includes a w.c., a rear entrance with lobby, then a utility with garden access.

The spectacular landing window streams natural light to the hallway, and there's glazed balustrading to the double-height window that ascends from the kitchen area.

Five bedrooms include a double with high-angled ceiling, and an en suite shower room with a Velux window.

Another en-suite double room has twin windows, and a dressing room.

There's a further spacious double, then a fourth that is used as a home office.

The fifth single room is also in use as a home office, with two Velux windows.

A house bathroom has both bath and shower, with a vanity unit.

Azure House is accessed along a shared driveway that becomes private once through an automatic gate.

Well-maintained gardens are low maintenance, with a stone-paved terrace and shaped lawns.

Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, is priced at £750,000, with Simon Blyth, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

1 . Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield The approach to the modern Middlestown property. Photo: Simon Blyth, Barnsley Photo Sales

2 . Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield Stylish, open plan living with the breakfast kitchen through to living and dining areas. Photo: Simon Blyth, Barnsley Photo Sales

3 . Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield A ground floor view, with staircase rising up. Photo: Simon Blyth, Barnsley Photo Sales

4 . Azure House, New Road, Middlestown, Wakefield A lovely dining room with doors out to the garden. Photo: Simon Blyth, Barnsley Photo Sales